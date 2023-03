During the current crisis, many Lebanese are taking initiatives to ease the hardships by inventing new ways to mitigate their current realities, especially issues related to the energy and electricity sectors.



In the Lebanese town of Bebnine, located in the country's north, Mohamad Sabsabi built a wind turbine made of recycled materials to produce electricity for his family and neighbors.



In an interview with Reuters, Sabsabi said that he had to look for alternatives to government electricity, which fails to provide a reliable and steady electricity supply.

"I had the idea of wind energy that can be applied to most houses in Lebanon, and the main purpose was to create the generator in Lebanon so that it will be more efficient and cheaper," he told the news agency.



The Green X turbine is made of blades and fins from plastic barrels.



He added by saying that six houses are benefiting from this source. Four of them use the power generated for their home appliances, and the other two use the power only for lighting.