Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones

Variety
2023-03-10 | 10:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones

Belgian federal government employees will no longer be allowed to use the Chinese-owned video app TikTok on their work phones, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday.

De Croo said the Belgian national security council had warned of the risks associated with the large amounts of data collected by TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, and the fact that the company is required to cooperate with Chinese intelligence services.
 
"That is the reality," the prime minister said in a statement.

"That's why it is logical to forbid the use of TikTok on phones provided by the federal government. The safety of our information must prevail."

The European Commission and the European Parliament last month banned TikTok from staff phones due to growing concerns about the company, and whether China's government could harvest users' data or advance its interests.
 
Beijing has regularly denied having any such intentions.

Belgium's Flemish regional government on Thursday announced it would restrict the access to TikTok on its staff's phones, and other regional governments were urged by De Croo to apply the same rules.
 

Variety

Belgium

Bans

TikTok

Federal

Government

Work

Phones

Chinese

Owned

Social Media

Video

App

LBCI Next
Forbes features Sierra Leonean-Lebanese ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie
Apple launches its new classical music streaming app for pre-order
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2022-12-15

US Senate Votes to Ban TikTok App on Government-Owned Phones

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-28

White House sets deadline for purging TikTok from federal devices

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:50

Lebanese musicians animate Francophonie Festival concert in Jeddah

LBCI
Variety
11:01

Cash is king in biotech M&A, but will clinical data be a saving grace?

LBCI
Variety
10:59

US judge says will order DOJ advertising case against Google to stay in Virginia

LBCI
Variety
10:49

Roku partners with Best Buy and its advertising business to get first-party shopper data

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-06

Al-Jazeera raises case of journalist Abu Aqleh to International Criminal Court

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Mass support for LBCI following grenade attack

LBCI
Middle East
09:27

Tripartite statement with China details Saudi, Iranian agreement to resume ties

LBCI
World
2023-01-06

Shea is still here in Beirut serving as US Ambassador: Embassy Spokesperson Groeblacher

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app