News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones
Variety
2023-03-10 | 10:14
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones
Belgian federal government employees will no longer be allowed to use the Chinese-owned video app TikTok on their work phones, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday.
De Croo said the Belgian national security council had warned of the risks associated with the large amounts of data collected by TikTok, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, and the fact that the company is required to cooperate with Chinese intelligence services.
"That is the reality," the prime minister said in a statement.
"That's why it is logical to forbid the use of TikTok on phones provided by the federal government. The safety of our information must prevail."
The European Commission and the European Parliament last month banned TikTok from staff phones due to growing concerns about the company, and whether China's government could harvest users' data or advance its interests.
Beijing has regularly denied having any such intentions.
Belgium's Flemish regional government on Thursday announced it would restrict the access to TikTok on its staff's phones, and other regional governments were urged by De Croo to apply the same rules.
Reuters
Variety
Belgium
Bans
TikTok
Federal
Government
Work
Phones
Chinese
Owned
Social Media
Video
App
Next
Forbes features Sierra Leonean-Lebanese ballpoint pen artist Habib Hajallie
Apple launches its new classical music streaming app for pre-order
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2022-12-15
US Senate Votes to Ban TikTok App on Government-Owned Phones
World
2022-12-15
US Senate Votes to Ban TikTok App on Government-Owned Phones
0
World
2023-03-01
US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok
World
2023-03-01
US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok
0
World
2023-02-28
Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees
World
2023-02-28
Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees
0
Variety
2023-02-28
White House sets deadline for purging TikTok from federal devices
Variety
2023-02-28
White House sets deadline for purging TikTok from federal devices
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
12:50
Lebanese musicians animate Francophonie Festival concert in Jeddah
Variety
12:50
Lebanese musicians animate Francophonie Festival concert in Jeddah
0
Variety
11:01
Cash is king in biotech M&A, but will clinical data be a saving grace?
Variety
11:01
Cash is king in biotech M&A, but will clinical data be a saving grace?
0
Variety
10:59
US judge says will order DOJ advertising case against Google to stay in Virginia
Variety
10:59
US judge says will order DOJ advertising case against Google to stay in Virginia
0
Variety
10:49
Roku partners with Best Buy and its advertising business to get first-party shopper data
Variety
10:49
Roku partners with Best Buy and its advertising business to get first-party shopper data
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2022-12-06
Al-Jazeera raises case of journalist Abu Aqleh to International Criminal Court
Middle East
2022-12-06
Al-Jazeera raises case of journalist Abu Aqleh to International Criminal Court
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Mass support for LBCI following grenade attack
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Mass support for LBCI following grenade attack
0
Middle East
09:27
Tripartite statement with China details Saudi, Iranian agreement to resume ties
Middle East
09:27
Tripartite statement with China details Saudi, Iranian agreement to resume ties
0
World
2023-01-06
Shea is still here in Beirut serving as US Ambassador: Embassy Spokesperson Groeblacher
World
2023-01-06
Shea is still here in Beirut serving as US Ambassador: Embassy Spokesperson Groeblacher
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
World
07:11
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume diplomatic ties within two months
2
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
Lebanon Economy
08:27
Banking crisis persists as Bankmed ruling suspended
3
Middle East
03:32
Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern
Middle East
03:32
Egypt withdraws from UN grain treaty prompting sadness and concern
4
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
Lebanon News
11:51
Nasrallah comments on Saudi-Iranian agreement, Lebanese presidential elections
5
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
Lebanon Economy
03:22
Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates
6
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
Lebanon Economy
04:02
Banks continue their rebellion as Lira pays the price
7
World
04:49
Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by 'Russian empire'
World
04:49
Pope says Ukraine war fueled not just by 'Russian empire'
8
World
03:26
Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support
World
03:26
Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store