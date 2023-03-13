600 nature lovers walked on National Day of Reserves, demanding an end to logging

2023-03-13
600 nature lovers walked on National Day of Reserves, demanding an end to logging
2min
600 nature lovers walked on National Day of Reserves, demanding an end to logging

On the occasion of the National Day of Nature Reserves, the Shouf Cedar Nature Reserve shed light on an aspect of forest wealth that Lebanon might lose due to the encroachments it is exposed to.  

Since the reserve believes that nature is a right for all, it organized a walking activity with the participation of about 600 nature lovers to demand an end to cutting trees on the outskirts of the Shouf Cedar Reserve, especially those located on the eastern side of the reserve.  

Under the patronage of the Ministry of Environment, the day began at the Mar Gerges Church, where the Shouf Reserve manager Nizar Hani, stressed in his speech that the National Day of Nature Reserves is not only to celebrate Lebanon’s natural richness in its eighteen reserves but also a day to raise the voice against tree cutting.   

He also highlighted the importance of preserving the forest wealth in Lebanon as a whole and in the Shouf Cedar Reserve, as it represents “the lung” of Lebanon and one of the multiple sources of fresh air and fresh water.   

Then the participants set off on the walking path on the agricultural road that the reserve had rehabilitated to monitor the area and suppress acts of encroachment.   

It is worth noting that the Shouf Cedar Nature Reserve is one of Lebanon’s largest nature reserves, stretching from Dahr Al-Baidar to Niha Mountain. It hosts 32 species of wild mammals, of which nine are considered rare internationally.
 

