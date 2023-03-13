News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Asmaa Min Al Madi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
20
o
Keserwan
20
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
600 nature lovers walked on National Day of Reserves, demanding an end to logging
Variety
2023-03-13 | 10:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
600 nature lovers walked on National Day of Reserves, demanding an end to logging
On the occasion of the National Day of Nature Reserves, the Shouf Cedar Nature Reserve shed light on an aspect of forest wealth that Lebanon might lose due to the encroachments it is exposed to.
Since the reserve believes that nature is a right for all, it organized a walking activity with the participation of about 600 nature lovers to demand an end to cutting trees on the outskirts of the Shouf Cedar Reserve, especially those located on the eastern side of the reserve.
Under the patronage of the Ministry of Environment, the day began at the Mar Gerges Church, where the Shouf Reserve manager Nizar Hani, stressed in his speech that the National Day of Nature Reserves is not only to celebrate Lebanon’s natural richness in its eighteen reserves but also a day to raise the voice against tree cutting.
He also highlighted the importance of preserving the forest wealth in Lebanon as a whole and in the Shouf Cedar Reserve, as it represents “the lung” of Lebanon and one of the multiple sources of fresh air and fresh water.
Then the participants set off on the walking path on the agricultural road that the reserve had rehabilitated to monitor the area and suppress acts of encroachment.
It is worth noting that the Shouf Cedar Nature Reserve is one of Lebanon’s largest nature reserves, stretching from Dahr Al-Baidar to Niha Mountain. It hosts 32 species of wild mammals, of which nine are considered rare internationally.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Variety
Nature
Reserves
Lebanon
Forest
Tree
Cutting
Lebanese
Wealth
Environment
Next
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:45
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Variety
08:45
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
0
Variety
2023-03-07
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
Variety
2023-03-07
Lebanon set to open natural reserves for free on the weekend
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
A large forest fire under control in Btormaz, Northern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-03-03
A large forest fire under control in Btormaz, Northern Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
How did Salameh claim that Lebanon has $15 billion in reserves?
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
12:16
Qualtrics accepts $12.5B all-cash acquisition offer to go private
Variety
12:16
Qualtrics accepts $12.5B all-cash acquisition offer to go private
0
Variety
12:12
123 Baby Box delivers for parents seeking children’s products without the hassle
Variety
12:12
123 Baby Box delivers for parents seeking children’s products without the hassle
0
Variety
11:43
Bitcoin rallies over 18 percent in 24-hour span in wake of SVB crisis
Variety
11:43
Bitcoin rallies over 18 percent in 24-hour span in wake of SVB crisis
0
Variety
11:40
First Republic Bank shares plunge, prompting trading halt as startups process SVB crash
Variety
11:40
First Republic Bank shares plunge, prompting trading halt as startups process SVB crash
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-24
Oil gains as Russian output cuts offset rising US inventories
World
2023-02-24
Oil gains as Russian output cuts offset rising US inventories
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
0
Middle East
2022-12-12
Hochstein: Lebanese ruling leadership obstructs reforms
Middle East
2022-12-12
Hochstein: Lebanese ruling leadership obstructs reforms
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
2
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
3
Sports
07:09
Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship
Sports
07:09
Chaos erupts during the final match of Lebanon's Football Championship
4
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon
7
Variety
08:45
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Variety
08:45
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
8
Sports
07:59
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
Sports
07:59
Football Leaders Arsenal crush Fulham, Man United held, Newcastle win
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store