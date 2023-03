Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil achieved excellent results at the ISSF World Cup Shotgun 2023 in "Trap," held in Qatar, scoring 119 points.



"First World Cup this year, making it to the final and finishing 4th in my semifinal, is a step forward for my next competition," expressed Bassil via her Instagram account.



The competition was won by Italy's Silvana Stanco (121 points), Australia's Penny Smith (120 points), and Italy's Jessica Rossi (120).



However, Lebanon's Lea Korban could not qualify for the competition's final rounds.