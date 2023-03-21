Google suspends China's Pinduoduo app on security concerns

Variety
2023-03-21 | 09:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Google suspends China&#39;s Pinduoduo app on security concerns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Google suspends China's Pinduoduo app on security concerns

Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google suspended the Play version of PDD Holdings Inc's (PDD.O) Pinduoduo app for security concerns, after malware issues were found on versions of the Chinese e-commerce app outside Google's app store, a company spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"Off-Play versions of this app that have been found to contain malware have been enforced on via Google Play Protect," the spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the Play version of the app has been suspended for security concerns.
 
Google Play Protect scans Android devices with Google Play Services for potentially harmful apps and works to prevent the installation of malicious apps.

"Google Play has informed us this morning that Pinduoduo App has been temporarily suspended as the current version is not compliant with Google's Policy, but has not shared more details," a Pinduoduo spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

There are several other apps that have been suspended by Google Play, Pinduoduo said, adding that there are multiple reasons an app is temporarily suspended. Google did not immediately respond to a query on the suspension of other apps on the Play store.
 
PDD Holdings' shares fell 1.8 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The development comes amid efforts by the US government to bolster its cyber defenses in the face of a steady increase in hacking and digital crimes targeting the country.

The government recently announced a new cybersecurity strategy that named China and Russia as the most prominent threats to the United States.
 

Variety

Google

Suspends

China

Pinduoduo

App

Security

Concerns

LBCI Next
The Lebanese MMA delegation returns to Beirut with a big win
TSX starts week on firmer ground as materials, financials gain
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-16

UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns

LBCI
World
2023-03-16

China's answer to ChatGPT? Baidu shares tumble as Ernie Bot disappoints

LBCI
World
2023-03-15

India plans new security testing for smartphones, crackdown on pre-installed apps

LBCI
World
2023-03-13

Philippines, US kick off joint drills amid China concerns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:10

Wizz Air says to expand fleet, sees good growth in Middle East

LBCI
Variety
10:06

Pilot AI taps algorithms to extract info from sales calls

LBCI
Variety
09:57

Microsoft brings OpenAI’s DALL-E image creator to the new Bing

LBCI
Variety
09:50

Adobe Express launches an enterprise tier with generative AI tools

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:39

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-12

US can't provide answers on Lebanon's presidency: Former Under Secretary David Hale

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-06

Lebanon's educational institutions close due to weather conditions

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-01

Turkish cenbank's cheap export loan scheme has reached maximum limit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:53

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:39

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanese Pharmacists Association Council announces closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app