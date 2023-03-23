News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loto
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
TikTok ban will benefit Meta, Google and Snap the most
Variety
2023-03-23 | 09:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
TikTok ban will benefit Meta, Google and Snap the most
If TikTok is banned in the US, Meta is likely going to be the biggest winner, alongside YouTube and Snap, according to research and brokerage firm Bernstein.
Ahead of TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew’s appearance in front of Congress on Thursday, the research firm said in a note to clients that Meta could quickly attract a lot of users and minutes spent on the app if the ByteDance-owned app is banned from the States.
Chew is going to testify in front of Congress following multiple calls to ban the short video app in the country and pressure on ByteDance from the Biden administration to sell TikTok US or face a prohibition.
“Users go where they already are. It’s likely Instagram’s Reels, where users are already watching the most short-form videos outside TikTok, and Snap’s Spotlight, which offers the highest demographic overlap with TikTok, that should be the big winners,” the Note said.
Meta, Google and Snap could see a spike in revenue due to TikTok’s absence, which could likely also benefit their stocks, Bernstein’s note said. TikTok’s projected revenue in the US was expected to be in the ballpark of $7 billion to $8 billion, the note said.
“Ad dollars go where advertisers are most comfortable with the highest ROI. Meta once again looks the likeliest winner with best-in-class ad products, including SFV, while YouTube offers the highest overlap of branded campaign objectives. YouTube was also likely the largest share donor to TikTok ads, and could see ad dollars return home,” the note said.
Earlier this week, Chew said Tikok has more than 150 million users in the US Bernstein estimates that collectively these users spend more than 2.8 trillion minutes per year on the app, which puts TikTok in the second spot for minutes spent per day per user (52 minutes), just behind Netflix.
In 2020, India banned TikTok for its Chinese ownership and concerns over the app threatening “the national security and defense” of the country. Soon, local apps like ShareChat’s Moj, Times Internet’s MX Takatak (now acquired by ShareChat), and Google-backed VerSe Innovation’s Josh quickly gained a bunch of TikTok’s users, international players like Instagram, YouTube and Snap also seized upon the opportunity with short-format videos.
Bernstein noted that it doesn’t see a similar scenario of local TikTok clones rising up in the US.
Given recent gestures from the White House, lawmakers and federal law enforcement agencies, Chew is in for a potentially harsh turn under the glare of the government’s big, bright lights.
Ahead of his congressional testimony, Chew shared a prepared statement saying the belief that TikTok is “beholden” to the Chinese government is inaccurate.
“… I understand that there are concerns stemming from the inaccurate belief that TikTok’s corporate structure makes it beholden to the Chinese government or that it shares information about US users with the Chinese government,” Chew said.
“This is emphatically untrue. Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country.”
TikTok has spent more than $1.5 billion on Project Texas, which aims to appease American authorities regarding the safety and transparency of the app’s US operations.
The company has also highlighted how the app contributes to the economy by saying more than 5 million businesses are on TikTok. Plus, the app employs more than 7,000 people in the country. A set of creators, along with some Democratic representatives, are siding with TikTok and protesting the potential ban in Washington DC.
TechCrunch
Variety
TikTok
ByteDance
Meta
Snapchat
Snap Inc
YouTube
Benefit
Application
Next
UNESCO launches $2.2 million project to revive Lebanon's cultural industry
Ubisoft’s new AI tool automatically generates dialogue for non-playable game characters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:22
Meta says a network fee is not the fix for European telecoms firms' financial problems
Variety
10:22
Meta says a network fee is not the fix for European telecoms firms' financial problems
0
Variety
09:27
TikTok’s hearing in Congress is a reminder of Chinese startups’ identity crisis
Variety
09:27
TikTok’s hearing in Congress is a reminder of Chinese startups’ identity crisis
0
Variety
09:11
Why TikTok’s security risks keep raising fears
Variety
09:11
Why TikTok’s security risks keep raising fears
0
Variety
09:04
YouTube shutting down Indian social commerce app Simsim
Variety
09:04
YouTube shutting down Indian social commerce app Simsim
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:43
Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport
Variety
10:43
Terra creator Do Kwon reportedly arrested at Montenegro airport
0
Variety
10:31
AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon
Variety
10:31
AI storytelling startup Tome records fast user growth, to launch paid tier soon
0
Variety
10:22
Meta says a network fee is not the fix for European telecoms firms' financial problems
Variety
10:22
Meta says a network fee is not the fix for European telecoms firms' financial problems
0
Variety
10:01
Hex lands another $28M as data collaboration platform continues to gain traction
Variety
10:01
Hex lands another $28M as data collaboration platform continues to gain traction
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
0
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
World
12:05
US judge orders $1.68 bln payout to families over 1983 Beirut bombing
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-14
World Bank most concerned in MENA about Lebanon and Tunisia
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-14
World Bank most concerned in MENA about Lebanon and Tunisia
0
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
Lebanon News
03:15
Fuel prices see slight drop with minor exchange rate decline
2
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon postpones Daylight Saving Time adoption exceptionally for Ramadan
3
Lebanon News
09:25
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
Lebanon News
09:25
IMF warns Lebanon is at a 'very dangerous moment'
4
Middle East
10:12
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies
Middle East
10:12
Syria, Saudi Arabia agree to reopen embassies
5
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
Middle East
05:06
Saudi Foreign Minister initiates first phone call with Iranian counterpart
6
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
Lebanon News
07:09
Ogero announces open strike starting Friday
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
13:34
Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah emphasizes focus on internal issues in presidential elections
8
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Lebanon News
14:20
US Ambassador Shea wishes Muslims in Lebanon a Ramadan Kareem
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store