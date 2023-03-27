Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals

2023-03-27 | 09:29
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix&#39;s semi-finals
2min
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals

...And the presenter of the program screams: Christa Maria Abou Akl. 

She indeed left her country, as the song's lyrics say, and today she lives in Canada. However, Lebanon still lives in the heart of the young Lebanese Christa Maria, who, through her oriental voice and her singing in Arabic, represented two advantages that she was able to use in addition to obtaining the highest percentage of votes from the audience, qualifying her for the semi-final stage of "The Voice" in its Canadian version.  

Christa's coach, Corneille, talks about the jazz music she sang, which she prepared herself for because she is talented.  

There are many reasons for choosing this song.  

Christa said: I chose the song “J’ai quitté mon pays.” I wanted to show the Arab side of me because I am Lebanese-Canadian. They talked about my successes in Lebanon in the news, and what affected me were the messages from Lebanon.  

In light of the dark scene in Lebanon, a glimmer of Lebanese artistic hope shone in Canada with the Lebanese contestant Christa Maria Abou Akl's qualification to the semi-final stage of the "La Voix" program.  

Once again, Christa captured the judges' hearts, and with her presence and the sweetness of her voice, the brilliant young woman secured her place in the program’s semi-final stage.
 

Variety

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanese

Singer

The Voice

Canada

Lyrics

Diaspora

Lebanon

