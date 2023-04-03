Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit

Variety
2023-04-03 | 07:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit

Elon Musk asked a US judge on Friday to throw out a $258 billion racketeering lawsuit accusing him of running a pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.

In an evening filing in Manhattan federal court, lawyers for Musk and his electric car company Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) called the lawsuit by Dogecoin investors a "fanciful work of fiction" over Musk's "innocuous and often silly tweets" about Dogecoin.
 
The lawyers said the investors never explained how Musk intended to defraud anyone or what risks he concealed, and that his statements such as "Dogecoin Rulz" and "no highs, no lows, only Doge" were too vague to support a fraud claim.

"There is nothing unlawful about tweeting words of support for, or funny pictures about, a legitimate cryptocurrency that continues to hold a market cap of nearly $10 billion," Musk's lawyers said. "This court should put a stop to plaintiffs' fantasy and dismiss the complaint."
 
In a footnote, the lawyers also rejected the investors' claim that Dogecoin qualified as a security.

The investors' lawyer, Evan Spencer, said in an email: "We are more confident than ever that our case will be successful."

Investors accused Musk, the world's second-richest person according to Forbes, of deliberately driving up Dogecoin's price more than 36,000% over two years and then letting it crash.

They said this generated billions of dollars of profit at other Dogecoin investors' expense, even as Musk knew the currency lacked intrinsic value.

Investors also pointed to Musk's appearance on a "Weekend Update" segment of NBC's "Saturday Night Live" where, portraying a fictitious financial expert, he called Dogecoin "a hustle."

The $258 billion damages figure is triple the estimated decline in Dogecoin's market value in the 13 months before the lawsuit was filed.
 
Dogecoin Foundation, a nonprofit, is also a defendant and seeking the lawsuit's dismissal.

Musk's posts on Twitter, which he owns, have prompted multiple lawsuits.

He won a court victory on Feb. 3 when a San Francisco jury found him not liable for tweeting in August 2018 that he had arranged financing to take Tesla private.

The case is Johnson et al v. Musk et al, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-05037.
 

Variety

Elon Musk

Seeks

End

Dogecoin

Lawsuit

Pyramid Scheme

Crypto

Cryptocurrency

LBCI Next
Apple wins appeal over UK mobile market competition probe
US to build $300 mln database to fuel Alzheimer's research
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-01

Elon Musk seeks to end $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit

LBCI
World
2023-03-28

Alphabet seeks dismissal of US antitrust lawsuit over Google's online ads

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-24

Crypto giant Binance temporarily suspends spot trading

LBCI
World
2023-03-15

Turkey seeks extending grain deal for 120 days - defense minister

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:20

Lebanese Laetitia Aoun wins in Austria, gains silver medal

LBCI
Variety
09:19

Thousands of Gen Z creators are using Fanfix to monetize content and interact with fans

LBCI
Variety
08:56

Germany in principle could block Chat-GPT if needed - data protection chief

LBCI
Variety
08:38

Acorns acquires UK’s GoHenry, a fintech focused on 6-18 year olds

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-14

Kremlin: No risk to Russia from failure of SVB bank in US

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-02

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:18

Salam: IMF drew up collapse map for next 4 years if reforms not implemented

LBCI
World
2023-03-04

South Sudan’s president dismisses political rival’s wife

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app