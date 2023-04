Arabian Business, the weekly business magazine published in Dubai, has issued its “50 Inspiring Women Leaders 2023” list, featuring women from finance to healthcare and technology leading in their respective regional industries.



Lebanese women were featured among those listed, including Carole Moawad and Elda Choucair.



Carole Moawad



Having a background in chemistry education, born and raised in Lebanon, Carole Moawad launched her mochi ice cream café in Dubai, one of the UAE’s first and only local mochi ice cream manufacturers in the UAE.



After launching the first venue in 2017 at Citywalk, M’OISHÎ became a go-to amongst the residents and has since expanded to 10 concept cafes across the UAE.



In addition to the UAE market, the company expanded across the region with three franchises in KSA, Kuwait, and Egypt.



In 2020, Moawad also opened UCHI, a Sushi bar launched with a second branch soon to open in the summer of 2023.



Elda Choucair



Lebanese Elda Choucair is one of the few women in the region’s C-suite positions and has “steered multiple projects to accelerate the Group’s transformation, including technological developments in automation, predictive modeling, and e-commerce,” said the magazine.



In 2016, Choucair was named CEO of PHD MENA, followed by her role as COO of the Holding Group, and was appointed CEO in 2021.



She is also the vice-chair of the Advertising Business Group (ABG), a board member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) GCC and the International Advertising Association (IAA) UAE Chapter, and a founding board member of the Unstereotype Alliance, and the D&I Middle East Council powered by PWC.

