Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

Variety
2023-04-12 | 08:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Indian startups go to court to stop Google&#39;s new in-app billing system
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

A group of Indian startups has asked a court to suspend Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) Google's new in-app billing fee system until the country's antitrust body investigates the US firm for alleged non-compliance with its directives, a legal filing showed.

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) last month asked India's antitrust regulator to investigate Google for devising a new system startups say still charges them a high service fee, despite an antitrust directive in October to allow use of third-party billing services for in-app payments.
 
In its April 10 filing at the Delhi High Court, ADIF argues that the antitrust body is yet to hear its complaint promptly even as Google's April 26 implementation date of the so-called User Choice Billing system (UCB) is nearing.

The 744-page filing, seen by Reuters, asks the court to "keep the implementation of Google’s UCB in abeyance" until CCI hears the complaint.

The court is likely to hear the plea later this week. The CCI did not respond, while Google declined comment.
 
The filing marks the latest tussle between Google and rival startups, which have repeatedly criticized the US company for what they say are unfair business restrictions.

In October, the Competition Commission of India fined Google $112 million and said the company must stop forcing developers to use its proprietary in-app payment system, labelling it an abuse of Google's dominant market position.

Google has denied any wrongdoing and challenged the antitrust ruling. The new service fee system, it says, supports investments in Google Play app store and the Android mobile operating system, ensuring it distributes it for free, and covers developer tools and analytic services.

But Indian startups argue Google's UCB system still imposes a "service fee" of 11-26 percent, compared with the earlier in-app payment system that charged a fee of 15-30 percent. The new system is "cloaked as another version" of Google's earlier system, the ADIF filing stated.
 

Variety

Google

India

Court

Stop

New

In-App

Billing

System

LBCI Next
Strava launches integration with Spotify to let users listen to content while tracking activities
Elon Musk admits he only bought Twitter because he thought he’d be forced to
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-11

Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-27

Meta backs a new system that allows minors to stop their intimate images from being posted online

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

With abortion in the balance, Wisconsin voters to choose new high court judge

LBCI
World
2023-04-04

Indicted Trump arrives in New York for his day in court

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:43

India's TCS beats Q4 profit view on strong deal momentum

LBCI
Variety
08:34

Hong Kong’s ZA Bank wants to be the go-to bank for crypto startups

LBCI
Variety
08:26

Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch

LBCI
Variety
08:24

General Atlantic invests another $100 million in PhonePe

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12

Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

LBCI
World
08:35

US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run

LBCI
World
08:50

UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:48

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months

LBCI
World
01:49

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources

LBCI
Middle East
11:11

GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:11

Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app