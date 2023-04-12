News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
13
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
Metn
15
o
Keserwan
15
o
North
15
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Cannes Critics' Week names director of Lebanese origins as jury president
Variety
2023-04-12 | 07:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Cannes Critics' Week names director of Lebanese origins as jury president
Audrey Diwan, a French film director of Lebanese origin, was announced as the jury president for the 62nd edition of the Cannes Critics’ Week, which will occur between May 17 and May 25, 2023.
As a journalist, editor, and screenwriter, Audrey “questions the world around her and hones her professional skillset,” La Semaine de la Critique, the parallel selection of the Festival de Cannes, said.
In 2019, she directed her first feature film, Losing It, and in 2021, Happening, her second feature, was awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. Diwan also became the second female French director to win the prize after Agnès Varda’s Vagabond.
“Born in 1980, she belongs to this new generation of female filmmakers whose sharpness and formal freedom are reinventing the codes and redefining the boundaries of international cinema,” La Semaine de la Critique added.
Additionally, Audrey Diwan will award the Grand Prize of La Semaine de la Critique to the best feature film, the French Touch Prize of the Jury, the Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award to the best actor/actress, and the Leitz Ciné Discovery Prize for the best short film.
She will also be accompanied by Portuguese director of photography Rui Poças; German actor, choreograph, and dancer Franz Rogowski; Indian journalist, curator, and advisor to the programming of the Berlin Film Festival, Meenakshi Shedde; and the American film programmer Kim Yutani, Sundance’s Film Festival programming director.
Variety
French
Film
Director
Lebanese
Audrey Diwan
Jury
President
Cannes Critics’ Week
Next
WhatsApp users in Brazil can now pay merchants through the app
Musk says owning Twitter ‘painful’ but needed to be done
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-11
Lebanese Christa Maria amazes La Voix judges singing in French with oriental rhythm
Variety
2023-04-11
Lebanese Christa Maria amazes La Voix judges singing in French with oriental rhythm
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-10
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
Lebanon News
2023-04-10
Lebanese municipal elections could face delays due to missing presidential signature on decree
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-08
French prosecutors name bank chairman a suspect in Lebanese central bank probe
Lebanon News
2023-04-08
French prosecutors name bank chairman a suspect in Lebanese central bank probe
0
Variety
2023-04-06
Lebanese-American Dana Itani wins Best NFT Film Award in Dubai
Variety
2023-04-06
Lebanese-American Dana Itani wins Best NFT Film Award in Dubai
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:43
India's TCS beats Q4 profit view on strong deal momentum
Variety
08:43
India's TCS beats Q4 profit view on strong deal momentum
0
Variety
08:34
Hong Kong’s ZA Bank wants to be the go-to bank for crypto startups
Variety
08:34
Hong Kong’s ZA Bank wants to be the go-to bank for crypto startups
0
Variety
08:26
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
Variety
08:26
Truecaller brings live caller ID to iPhone… but with a catch
0
Variety
08:24
General Atlantic invests another $100 million in PhonePe
Variety
08:24
General Atlantic invests another $100 million in PhonePe
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-12
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07
Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history
0
World
08:35
US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run
World
08:35
US Republican Senator Tim Scott explores possible presidential run
0
World
08:50
UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov
World
08:50
UK imposes sanctions on 'financial fixers' for Russian oligarchs Abramovich, Usmanov
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
Lebanon News
06:07
Bou Saab proposes a law to extend municipal councils by four months
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
The RTA's reopening raises questions about corruption in Lebanon's public sector
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
News Bulletin Reports
11:43
Leaked documents possibly reveal Egypt's plan to supply Russia with weapons
4
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
Press Highlights
04:48
Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure
5
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
Lebanon News
11:19
Electricité du Liban: Baalbek-Hermel province may be deprived of power for months
6
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
World
01:49
Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail - sources
7
Middle East
11:11
GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League
Middle East
11:11
GCC initiates meeting to discuss Syria's readmission to the Arab League
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
11:11
Uncertainty surrounds Lebanon's municipal elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store