After an absence of five years, the Caracalla Dance Theatre returned to Lebanon.Caracalla founded the leading dance theatre in the Middle East, inspired by traditions and the disciplines of the Graham technique.Through a show titled Finiqia, it represents a musical performance by the Caracalla Dance Theatre, starting April 13 at Théâtre Caracalla.The musical performance is inspired by “the depth of the ancient world, the Phoenician culture ascended to claim its dominion across the Mediterranean.”It is worth noting that since 1968, the Caracalla Dance Theatre has created more than 20 ballets and musicals and performed at the most prestigious capitals of theatre and culture.Founded by Abdel Halim Caracalla, it has become one of the most prominent dance theatres showcasing distinctive Eastern traditions and creating the “Caracalla Dance Style.”