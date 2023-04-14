News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Mass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fortnite players are getting a new Coachella-themed destination
Variety
2023-04-14 | 08:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Fortnite players are getting a new Coachella-themed destination
After rolling out Coachella-themed fashion item drops in Fortnite last year, Coachella is expanding even further into gaming with the launch of Coachella Island, a new destination in Fortnite that allows players to virtually experience the popular music festival.
Coachella Island launches tomorrow, April 14, at 3 PM ET. Gamers can find the new destination via the “Epic’s Picks” Discover row in Fortnite or type in the island code: 5449-4207-12803.
Built by creators from Alliance Studios using the game’s Creative mode, the island has a virtual merch tent and Art Park, along with desert skies, mountains, Polo Fields and palm trees inspired by the festival’s landscape.
The Art Park has virtual replicas of the festival’s most recognized art installations that Fortnite community creators recreated. This includes the Coachella Ferris Wheel, Spectra and balloon chains, as well as the two new art installations appearing at this year’s festival and a gallery of Fortography.
Gamers can also participate in creator-made music and art experiences like minigames and quests. There’s an in-game Icon Radio for users to listen to, featuring songs and artists from Coachella’s 2023 lineup.
“The future of in-game music and art experiences should not mimic the real-world, but reimagine the magic and make it more accessible via a new medium,” said Sam Schoonover, innovation lead for Coachella, in a statement. “We believe that the best way to do that is to enable and empower artists to show us the way. Just like the festival IRL is a stage for musicians, Coachella Island is now a canvas for gaming creators. Fortnite provides the tools needed to invite creators and fans to participate in this creative process.”
Similar to last year, players can purchase Coachella-inspired outfits and in-game items in the Fortnite Item Shop. There are two new outfits this year, dubbed “Sunset Alto” and “Desert Dawn Lyric.”
The Sunset Alto outfit includes a cute, orange summery tank, shorts and a tan beach hat. It comes with a bonus Aurora Visualizer alt style that reacts to music, a reactive Sunset Swirl Back Bling and Crystalline Cactus Pickaxe.
The Desert Dawn Lyric outfit includes a streetwear graphic tee, and comes with the reactive Aurora Visualizer alt style, an Airflow Vibes Back Bling and Electropalm Staff Pickaxe.
The music-reactive elements play songs by two Coachella 2023 performers, Bad Bunny and Burna Boy.
And in case you missed last year’s outfits, those will still be available to purchase in the item shop, as well.
TechCrunch
Variety
Fortnite
Gaming
Coachella
Players
Themed
Destination
Next
500 Global spreads its wings across the Caucasus and Eastern Europe, via Tbilisi
Washington Uber and Lyft drivers win paid family and medical leave
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
07:52
Nvidia enhances mid-range video gaming chip with AI technology
Variety
07:52
Nvidia enhances mid-range video gaming chip with AI technology
0
Sports
2023-03-23
Belgium's players keen to prove themselves under Tedesco
Sports
2023-03-23
Belgium's players keen to prove themselves under Tedesco
0
Variety
2023-03-16
Enhancing Lebanon as a tourist destination could revive its economy: Viezzer
Variety
2023-03-16
Enhancing Lebanon as a tourist destination could revive its economy: Viezzer
0
Variety
2023-03-14
Microsoft signs another ‘Call of Duty’ deal with cloud gaming company Boosteroid
Variety
2023-03-14
Microsoft signs another ‘Call of Duty’ deal with cloud gaming company Boosteroid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:28
China’s Didi to dispatch robotaxis 24/7 in 2025, announces trucking service
Variety
08:28
China’s Didi to dispatch robotaxis 24/7 in 2025, announces trucking service
0
Variety
08:26
500 Global spreads its wings across the Caucasus and Eastern Europe, via Tbilisi
Variety
08:26
500 Global spreads its wings across the Caucasus and Eastern Europe, via Tbilisi
0
Variety
08:22
Washington Uber and Lyft drivers win paid family and medical leave
Variety
08:22
Washington Uber and Lyft drivers win paid family and medical leave
0
Variety
08:20
Internet abuzz over suspected redesigned Tesla Model 3
Variety
08:20
Internet abuzz over suspected redesigned Tesla Model 3
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-04-13
In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars
Variety
2023-04-13
In Forbes, three Lebanese among the ‘Middle East’s Top 30 Fintech Companies’ shining stars
0
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
0
Variety
04:12
Tech executive arrested in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee
Variety
04:12
Tech executive arrested in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee
0
Middle East
2023-03-16
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Middle East
2023-03-16
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
Press Highlights
02:33
France advises Christian' trio' to reach an agreement to name a presidential candidate: report
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Lawyers and media: Beirut Bar Association's decision sparks controversy
3
Variety
06:04
Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness
Variety
06:04
Lebanese artist Gerard Avedissian dies after struggling with illness
4
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
Press Highlights
03:01
Lebanon has the highest cost of living in the world: report
5
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
World
03:05
No China, no deal: Bid to break sovereign debt logjams gets weary thumbs up
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
News Bulletin Reports
12:23
Legislative session tackles municipal election funding and term extension
7
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
04:15
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
8
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
World
07:01
Five Austrians on trial over Syrian ex-general
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store