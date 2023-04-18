'The Phantom of the Opera' ends Broadway run after 35 years

Variety
2023-04-18 | 05:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&#39;The Phantom of the Opera&#39; ends Broadway run after 35 years
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
'The Phantom of the Opera' ends Broadway run after 35 years

Musical "The Phantom of the Opera" ended a record-breaking 35-year Broadway run on Sunday when, amid predictions that the show would one day return, teary-eyed cast members took a final bow alongside its original stars.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber dedicated the final Broadway performance to his son Nicholas, who died of gastric cancer last month.

"In the last few months I don't think... any of us thought that 'The Phantom' would go out quite with the bang it has. And so maybe it may come back, you never know...," Lloyd Webber told a packed audience from the stage after the show.
 
"It couldn't have gone out with a better performance."

His production, whose closure date was set last year following a sharp drop in ticket sales, is based on a novel by Gaston Leroux.
 
It was originally directed by Harold Prince and Broadway legends including Michael Crawford, who was the first to play the Phantom, Sarah Brightman and Judy Kaye have taken lead roles.

Set in the 19th century, it tells the story of aspiring opera singer Christine Daae who is taught by the mysterious Phantom to hone her vocal skills. However, things take a dark turn when the Phantom chooses Christine as his muse, and she falls in love with arts benefactor Raoul.
 
A staple of the Broadway world with nearly 14,000 performances since it debuted there in 1988, the show has won over 70 major awards.

Brightman, who joined cast members on stage on Sunday, described the production as "a very special piece".

"Being there at its inception, it was written with a huge amount of love and passion and understanding of the human soul, actually. So, I think this is why people are so connected to it," she told Reuters on the red carpet.

"I think that people will miss it so much that... it will reopen at some point. That's my instinct about it."
 

Variety

Phantom of the Opera

Ends

Broadway

Run

Musical

LBCI Next
Elon Musk says he will launch rival to Microsoft-backed ChatGPT
K-pop star and BTS member J-Hope starts mandatory military service
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17

ALULA SOUS LES ETOILES: A Franco-Saudi Musical Fusion on LBCI

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

As Germany ends nuclear era, activist says there is still more to do

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-17

Qatar Airways suspends flights to Sudan due to closure of Khartoum international airport

LBCI
World
2023-04-16

As Germany ends nuclear era, activist says there is still more to do

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:03

Airlines in line for green fuel funding boost under EU climate law

LBCI
World
09:34

T. rex skeleton expected to fetch millions at Zurich auction

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Avalor wants to unify cybersecurity tools by aggregating data

LBCI
Variety
08:03

Alaska Airlines does away with check-in kiosks

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-03

LBCI, Rotana Group announce resolving all legal disputes

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-06

Leaders of Turkey, Syria could meet for peace – Erdogan

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-16

Banks in debt: Negotiations between International Financial Institutions and Lebanese banks

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

German factory output up more than expected in February

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:43

Lebanon is preparing for an international tender for Beirut Port reconstruction: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:53

UK imposes sanctions on Lebanon-based Hezbollah financier, Nazem Ahmad

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:22

Fuel prices touch new highs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

PM Najib Mikati: If you do not want to postpone the municipal elections, do not attend the session

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Extension law remains unsettled as Lebanese Parliament and Cabinet hold session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:47

Parliament approves extension of municipal councils mandate

LBCI
Variety
07:56

Culture Minister opens Baalbek, Anjar, Tyre, & Jbeil landmarks for free

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:05

40th Anniversary of the US Embassy Beirut Bombing: Remembering the victims and strengthening bonds

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app