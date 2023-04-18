Apple Watch to see its biggest software update since its 2015 debut

The Apple Watch’s software is due to get its biggest update since its release, according to a new report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Though details on the watchOS 10’s updated design were sparse to non-existent, the report teases Apple’s plans to introduce a revamped interface for its popular wearable at this year’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, alongside its mixed-reality headset, new Mac laptops and iOS 17.



While the updated versions of iOS and iPadOS were previously said to be more minor releases bringing several of users’ most requested features, and possibly the groundwork for sideloading apps onto the devices from outside the App Store, the watchOS update may be even more significant, if the report holds true.



This isn’t the first time Gurman has reported on Apple’s plans to update the Apple Watch’s operating system with the new watchOS, but it does now position the upgrade as the most significant user interface update since the Watch’s launch, which was not previously known.



Earlier this month, Gurman had only said the new watchOS should be a “fairly extensive upgrade” with changes to the user interface.