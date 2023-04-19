News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Arbaji
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
25
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Europe spins up AI research hub to apply accountability rules on Big Tech
Variety
2023-04-19 | 07:19
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Europe spins up AI research hub to apply accountability rules on Big Tech
Seville, Spain-based algorithmic transparency center to support enforcement of EU's Digital Services Act.
As the European Union gears up to enforce a major reboot of its digital rulebook in a matter of months, a new dedicated research unit is being spun up to support oversight of large platforms under the bloc’s flagship Digital Services Act (DSA).
The European Centre for Algorithmic Transparency (ECAT), which was officially inaugurated in Seville, Spain, today, is expected to play a major role in interrogating the algorithms of mainstream digital services — such as Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
ECAT is embedded within the EU’s existing Joint Research Centre (JRC), a long-established science facility that conducts research in support of a broad range of EU policymaking, from climate change and crisis management to taxation and health sciences. But while the ECAT is embedded within the JRC — and temporarily housed in the same austere-looking building (Seville’s World Trade Centre), ahead of getting more open-plan bespoke digs in the coming years — it has a dedicated focus on the DSA, supporting lawmakers to gather evidence to build cases so they can act on any platforms that don’t take their obligations seriously.
TechCrunch
Variety
European
Union
Europe
Spins
AI
Research Hub
Apply
Accountability
Rules
Big Tech
Next
Netflix’s ad-supported plan gets support for 1080p quality and two concurrent streams
Another round of mass layoffs expected at Meta this week
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-12
World Bank chief says Western European countries need to help fund Ukraine reconstruction
World
2023-04-12
World Bank chief says Western European countries need to help fund Ukraine reconstruction
0
World
2023-04-06
Ford aims a new electric van at European cities - and startups
World
2023-04-06
Ford aims a new electric van at European cities - and startups
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union
Lebanon News
2023-03-22
Cypriot President affirms Lebanon's support within European Union
0
World
2023-03-13
European bank stocks plunge again as SVB market turmoil continues
World
2023-03-13
European bank stocks plunge again as SVB market turmoil continues
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
Press Highlights
10:40
Lebanon's upcoming summer is on a date with Gulf tourists: report
0
Variety
08:12
Pope presents shards from cross of Christ for King Charles' coronation
Variety
08:12
Pope presents shards from cross of Christ for King Charles' coronation
0
Variety
08:01
China aiming for 'global technological supremacy', British cyber chief says
Variety
08:01
China aiming for 'global technological supremacy', British cyber chief says
0
Variety
07:58
OVHcloud cuts sales and margin targets, shares tumble
Variety
07:58
OVHcloud cuts sales and margin targets, shares tumble
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
2023-02-16
Saudi Arabia aims for huge new downtown in Riyadh by 2030
Middle East
2023-02-16
Saudi Arabia aims for huge new downtown in Riyadh by 2030
0
Variety
06:15
Biden's push for electric vehicles hits deep in the heart of Texas
Variety
06:15
Biden's push for electric vehicles hits deep in the heart of Texas
0
World
2023-04-13
UK economy unexpectedly stalls on pay strikes
World
2023-04-13
UK economy unexpectedly stalls on pay strikes
0
Lebanon News
05:13
In support of lawyer Nizar Saghieh, media professionals say only freedom of expression remains in Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:13
In support of lawyer Nizar Saghieh, media professionals say only freedom of expression remains in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
World
16:21
US sanctions massive money laundering network, linked to Hezbollah financier
2
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
Sports
11:51
Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team
3
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
Lebanon Economy
11:28
Broken currencies: Unveiling the downfall of Lebanon's purchasing power
4
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
Lebanon News
09:28
Lebanon launches new application for fuel pricing
5
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
Lebanon News
11:05
US State Department Rewards for Justice Program offers reward of up to $7 Million for Information on Ibrahim Aqil
6
Variety
06:40
Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs
Variety
06:40
Taylor Swift continues to blow away fans by wearing Lebanese designs
7
Press Highlights
02:37
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
Press Highlights
02:37
Why Saudi Arabia's Syrian policy will not impact Lebanese situation
8
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Lebanon News
11:30
Frangieh hopes for unity, good for Arabs and Saudi Arabia
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store