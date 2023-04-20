Outsourcing giant Capita fears customer data stolen during ransomware attack

Capita, the British outsourcing company that provides critical services for the UK government, says hackers may have accessed customer data during a cyberattack last month.



The London-based outsourcing giant, whose customers include the NHS, the UK military, and the Department for Work and Pensions, said in a statement on Thursday that its investigation into the March attack unearthed evidence of “limited data exfiltration” which “might include customer, supplier or colleague data.”



Capita hasn’t said how many customers have been affected or what types of data were accessed. Russ Lynch, an agency spokesperson representing Capita, told TechCrunch the company would not comment beyond its statement.