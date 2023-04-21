Pope loses verified status on Twitter, US basketball star LeBron James remains

Variety
2023-04-21 | 06:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pope loses verified status on Twitter, US basketball star LeBron James remains
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Pope loses verified status on Twitter, US basketball star LeBron James remains

Twitter on Thursday began removing legacy blue checkmarks from user profiles, with famous people including pop icon Beyonce and Pope Francis losing their verified statuses.

Some personalities such as basketball star LeBron James and author Stephen King still had their checkmarks.

"The Shining" author King, who has previously called Musk a terrible fit for Twitter, tweeted: "My Twitter account says I've subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven't. My Twitter account says I've given a phone number. I haven't."
 
Musk tweeted back to him: "You're welcome namaste," with a hands folded emoji.

The Verge reported that James, who has previously said he would not pay for verification, had not paid to keep the check mark.

Musk tweeted separately: "I'm paying for a few personally." and later tweeted "Just Shatner, LeBron and King," referring to Star Trek actor William Shatner, who had last month complained about being forced to pay to keep his blue checkmark.
 
Among those losing their badges were former US president Donald Trump, Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) cofounder Bill Gates and reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Under Musk's ownership, Twitter has changed how it hands out the coveted blue checkmarks that were earlier given to noted individuals, journalists, executives, politicians and establishments after verifying their identities. They served as a mark of authenticity.

Musk said in November that Twitter will begin charging $8 per month for the badge in an effort to launch new revenue streams beyond advertising.

The company later offered check-marks in other colors - gold for businesses and a gray for government and multilateral organizations and officials.

It has also started displaying labels like "state-affiliated" and "automated by" against accounts to show when an account is linked to a government or is a bot.
 
US non-profit National Public Radio (NPR) stopped posting content on its 52 official Twitter feeds after Twitter labeled it "state-affiliated media" and later "government-funded media".

Public broadcaster Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) also paused its activities on Twitter and sparred with Musk over Twitter's definition of government-funded.
 

Variety

Pope Francis

Loses

Verified

Status

Twitter

US

Basketball

Star

LeBron James

Remains

LBCI Next
Meta can be sued in Kenya over alleged unlawful layoffs and blacklisting of moderators, court rules
Chipmaking tool firms expect boom in China sales despite export rules
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-04

Germany starts fine proceedings against Twitter over user complaints

LBCI
Variety
07:54

Twitter seemingly now requires all advertisers to have a verified checkmark

LBCI
World
2023-04-20

Women facing violence, forced marriage may get EU refugee status, top court adviser says

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

Pop star Elton John urges US Congress to keep 'foot on the accelerator' in AIDS fight

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:41

Did the AI Drake song breach copyright?

LBCI
World
08:29

Emily in Paris: Parisians face influx of Netflix hero’s fans

LBCI
Variety
08:28

The IRS is sending four investigators across the world to fight cybercrime

LBCI
Variety
08:05

India court rejects Xiaomi's challenge to $676 mln asset freeze

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Ukraine seeks re-opening of food transit via Poland at talks

LBCI
World
2023-04-19

'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper as protest against pension law

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Ron DeSantis takes aim at Disney, vows to void Florida theme park development agreement

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
03:06

Slick Sevilla punish slapdash Man United to ease into Europa semis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

Lebanese presidential elections: French stance prompts questions

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:12

Lebanese opposition tries to unite, takes new initiative to elect a presidential candidate: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud

LBCI
Variety
07:32

Lebanon receives new designation as Microsoft shifts threat actor taxonomy

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:01

MP Boustani to LBCI: Bankruptcy of banks means bankruptcy of economy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:42

Caught between borders: The plight of Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the reality of smuggling

LBCI
Variety
07:16

UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app