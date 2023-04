Microsoft, the American multinational technology corporation, announced the shift to a new threat actor naming taxonomy using the theme of weather.In the table showing the threat actor groups Microsoft tracks and their designated weather events in the new naming convention, Lebanon is designated as “Rain.”According to Microsoft, the complexity, scale, and volume of threats are increasing, adding that with the new taxonomy, it intends to bring context to customers and security researchers that face an amount of threat intelligence data.Microsoft’s new threat actor taxonomy designates threat actor groups after weather events, either representing a nation-state actor attribution or a motivation.Further, the eight threat actor groups that Microsoft tracks represent: Blizzard (Russia), Sleet (North Korea), Typhoon (China), Sandstorm (Iran), Storm (groups in development), Tempest (financially motivated), Tsunami (private sector offensive actor), and Flood (influence operations).