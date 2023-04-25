Tyre Coast Nature Reserve signs new agreement to care for sea turtles

2023-04-25 | 08:29
Tyre Coast Nature Reserve signs new agreement to care for sea turtles
Tyre Coast Nature Reserve signs new agreement to care for sea turtles

The Director of the Tyre Coast Nature Reserve, Ali Badreddine, announced the completion of a twinning agreement to open new horizons for cooperation in caring for sea turtles through exchanging experiences and sharing information, aiming to strengthen the capacities of the Tyre Coast Nature Reserve and empower the sea turtle care center.   

Signed between the Basin Rehabilitation Des Tortues Marines Cestmed, in La Grande-Motte, France, and the sea turtle care center in the Tyre Coast Nature Reserve, within the framework of projects supported by the Regional Activity Centre for Specially Protected Areas (SPA/RAC) in cooperation with the Ministry of the Environment.  

This signing will also provide the Tyre Coast Nature Reserve with equipment and technologies that contribute to protecting and treating turtles and monitoring them through tracking devices to study their behavior.    

Badreddine emphasized that the nature reserve has gained international status because it is of particular importance and enjoys a unique sandy beach that forms a habitat for sea turtles to lay their eggs on. This helps promote environmental tourism for sea turtles.  

It is noteworthy that Badreddine participated in a two-day workshop at the sea turtle care center in France, during which a tour and field and practical activities took place inside the center, and the twinning agreement was signed.
 

Variety

Lebanon

Sea

Turtles

Agreement

Tyre Coast Nature Reserve

Nature

Marine

Mediterranean

