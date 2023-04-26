Hugging Face releases its own version of ChatGPT

Variety
2023-04-26 | 06:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hugging Face releases its own version of ChatGPT
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Hugging Face releases its own version of ChatGPT

Hugging Face, the AI startup backed by tens of millions in venture capital, has released an open source alternative to OpenAI’s viral AI-powered chabot, ChatGPT, dubbed HuggingChat.

Available to test through a web interface and to integrate with existing apps and services via Hugging Face’s API, HuggingChat can handle many of the tasks ChatGPT can, like writing code, drafting emails and composing rap lyrics.

The AI model driving HuggingChat was developed by Open Assistant, a project organized by LAION — the German nonprofit responsible for creating the dataset with which Stable Diffusion, the text-to-image AI model, was trained. Open Assistant aims to replicate ChatGPT, but the group — made up mostly of volunteers — has broader ambitions than that.
 

Variety

OpenAI

HuggingChat

Face

Releases

Own

Version

AI

Artificial Intelligence

LBCI Next
China’s central bank digital currency takes a bigger place on WeChat’s platform
OpenAI previews business plan for ChatGPT, launches new privacy controls
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-15

Microsoft-backed OpenAI starts release of powerful AI known as GPT-4

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-14

Microsoft lays off an ethical AI team as it doubles down on OpenAI

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-01

OpenAI releases tool to detect AI-generated text, including from ChatGPT

LBCI
World
08:30

Russia's Navalny, ex-mayor face charges in latest dissent crackdown

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:00

Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis

LBCI
Variety
07:55

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers reveal what ignites quasars

LBCI
Variety
07:24

UK blocks Microsoft’s planned $68.7B Activision bid, saying it would ‘substantially weaken competition’

LBCI
Variety
07:21

Google parent announces stock buyback, modest beat on ad sales

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22

Lebanon's economy grows by two percent in 2022 amid increase in tourism: Mikati

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-27

Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-03

Paris to Frangieh: Debate over your nomination still ongoing

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:52

Conflicting views within BDL's Central Council on government's decision for cap on withdrawals and transfers

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
World
12:40

BRICS expansion: A game changer for global economy and USD

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Samy Gemayel says Lebanon's capacity can no longer bear Syrian presence

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:16

Jumblatt waits for Christians and Riyadh to take final stance on presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Senate foreign relations committee urges President Biden to address political stalemate in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:57

Qatari envoy visits Lebanon again as presidential stalemate persists

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Gemayel meets with Moawad: We will not abandon their position regardless of others' opinions

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Kanaan after meeting Wronecka: Syrian refugees crisis is not solely Lebanon’s responsibility

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:06

Al-Mawlawi from Dar al-Fatwa: We will not allow incitement against Lebanese army or state

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app