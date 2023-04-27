News
Environment Minister launches environmental corridor between Mount Hermon, Shouf nature reserves
Variety
2023-04-27 | 05:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Environment Minister launches environmental corridor between Mount Hermon, Shouf nature reserves
Lebanon’s Caretaker Minister of Environment, Nasser Yassin, launched from Qaraoun, the corridor of Rashaya and western Bekaa, contributing to protecting biodiversity, helping combat climate change, securing safe habitats for wild birds and animals, improving the quality and preservation of soil, and increasing groundwater reserves.
Launched in cooperation with the Lebanon Reforestation Initiative, the Shouf Biosphere Reserve, the Mount Hermon Nature Reserve, and municipalities of the region, the Environment Ministry has been working continuously to develop the concept of environmental corridors.
After announcing the Mount Hermon Nature Reserve, the Minister of Environment launched a new section for this corridor that connects the Mount Hermon Nature Reserve with the Shouf Biosphere Reserve, passing through several towns in the Rashaya and Western Bekaa areas.
The event included a detailed presentation of the map of the vital corridor and the reforestation and protection works that have been carried out on it so far. The Shouf Reserve team also presented its project, which it is currently working on with funding from the European Union, on protected areas and their continuity in the Shouf region and western Bekaa.
On this occasion, the Minister of Environment stressed the importance of forest and natural resources for human safety and the development of the local economy, noting the efforts made by associations, municipalities, and reserve committees to develop and protect corridors and green spaces.
Lebanon News
Variety
Lebanon
Environment
Corridor
Biodiversity
Shouf Biosphere Reserve
Mount Hermon Nature Reserve
Next
Solar, EV firms say Republicans' debt limit a 'stunt' that could cost jobs
UK watchdog defends Microsoft block in face of onslaught from companies
Previous
Google Play
App Store