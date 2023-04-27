Environment Minister launches environmental corridor between Mount Hermon, Shouf nature reserves

Variety
2023-04-27 | 05:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Environment Minister launches environmental corridor between Mount Hermon, Shouf nature reserves
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Environment Minister launches environmental corridor between Mount Hermon, Shouf nature reserves

Lebanon’s Caretaker Minister of Environment, Nasser Yassin, launched from Qaraoun, the corridor of Rashaya and western Bekaa, contributing to protecting biodiversity, helping combat climate change, securing safe habitats for wild birds and animals, improving the quality and preservation of soil, and increasing groundwater reserves. 

Launched in cooperation with the Lebanon Reforestation Initiative, the Shouf Biosphere Reserve, the Mount Hermon Nature Reserve, and municipalities of the region, the Environment Ministry has been working continuously to develop the concept of environmental corridors. 
 
After announcing the Mount Hermon Nature Reserve, the Minister of Environment launched a new section for this corridor that connects the Mount Hermon Nature Reserve with the Shouf Biosphere Reserve, passing through several towns in the Rashaya and Western Bekaa areas. 

The event included a detailed presentation of the map of the vital corridor and the reforestation and protection works that have been carried out on it so far. The Shouf Reserve team also presented its project, which it is currently working on with funding from the European Union, on protected areas and their continuity in the Shouf region and western Bekaa. 

On this occasion, the Minister of Environment stressed the importance of forest and natural resources for human safety and the development of the local economy, noting the efforts made by associations, municipalities, and reserve committees to develop and protect corridors and green spaces.
 

Lebanon News

Variety

Lebanon

Environment

Corridor

Biodiversity

Shouf Biosphere Reserve

Mount Hermon Nature Reserve

LBCI Next
Solar, EV firms say Republicans' debt limit a 'stunt' that could cost jobs
UK watchdog defends Microsoft block in face of onslaught from companies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-21

In Lebanon, environmental threats remain at the forefront despite political crises: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Abdollahian after meeting Bou Habib: We support any election or agreement regarding Lebanon's presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:23

NBCUniversal reports higher Peacock losses as it shows CEO the door

LBCI
Variety
08:21

Intuit’s shift

LBCI
Variety
08:19

Energy Dome gets $44M uplift into its CO2 battery for renewable energy storage

LBCI
Variety
08:17

Korean fintech Kakao Pay to acquire majority stake in US brokerage firm Siebert

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-15

Lebanon to increase flights to Sweden, Denmark to 11 weekly this summer

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Australia's Woodside Energy seeks investor support against proxy firm in 2023 meet

LBCI
Variety
03:02

100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-09

European judicial delegation arrives in Lebanon to investigate money laundering

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:47

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:01

Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:29

Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:09

Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:21

Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app