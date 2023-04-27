News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Chunk Foods close to opening factory to produce ‘millions’ of plant-based steaks
Variety
2023-04-27 | 09:17
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Chunk Foods close to opening factory to produce ‘millions’ of plant-based steaks
The global plant-based foods industry accounted for $8 billion in sales and received $1.2 billion in investment in 2022, according to new figures from the Good Food Institute.
Those with recent funding include No Meat Factory, Planetarians, ISH Company and Chunk Foods, which is developing a plant-based alternative protein that mimics the texture and taste of traditional meat, initially steak, and eventually pork, lamb and poultry.
Amos Golan, founder and CEO of Chunk Foods, told TechCrunch that while the plant-based market is around $8 billion, the traditional meat market is about $1.4 trillion, which means “we’re not even scratching the surface of the addressable market there.” He founded the company in 2020 while at MIT.
TechCrunch
Variety
Chunk Foods
Close
Opening
Factory
Produce
Millions
Plant-Based
Steaks
Next
100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran
Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-30
Nestle closes French Buitoni factory hit by E.coli outbreak
World
2023-03-30
Nestle closes French Buitoni factory hit by E.coli outbreak
0
Sports
2023-04-26
Behind Nikola Jokic's triple-double, Nuggets close out Wolves
Sports
2023-04-26
Behind Nikola Jokic's triple-double, Nuggets close out Wolves
0
Variety
2023-04-25
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
Variety
2023-04-25
Khalaf Al Habtoor announces the reopening of the retail space at Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand
0
World
2023-04-24
Canada's striking workers closer to resolving wage, remote work issues
World
2023-04-24
Canada's striking workers closer to resolving wage, remote work issues
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:23
Lebanon launches the Baalbeck International Festival 2023
Variety
10:23
Lebanon launches the Baalbeck International Festival 2023
0
Variety
09:17
Hershey forecasts upbeat full-year revenue on strong demand, price hikes
Variety
09:17
Hershey forecasts upbeat full-year revenue on strong demand, price hikes
0
Variety
09:11
Event platform POSH wants to democratize event planning
Variety
09:11
Event platform POSH wants to democratize event planning
0
Variety
09:04
Easyship strikes agreement to support eBay’s new International Shipping program
Variety
09:04
Easyship strikes agreement to support eBay’s new International Shipping program
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
News Bulletin Reports
11:38
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05
Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-06
Lebanon ranks 3rd most hit by food inflation: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-06
Lebanon ranks 3rd most hit by food inflation: report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
Press Highlights
01:06
Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?
2
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
Press Highlights
02:29
Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust
3
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
Lebanon News
04:18
In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within
4
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
Press Highlights
02:21
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
5
Lebanon News
11:18
An explosion heard in Dahyeh. Here are the details
Lebanon News
11:18
An explosion heard in Dahyeh. Here are the details
6
Variety
03:02
100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran
Variety
03:02
100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran
7
Lebanon News
05:10
Abdollahian after meeting Bou Habib: We support any election or agreement regarding Lebanon's presidency
Lebanon News
05:10
Abdollahian after meeting Bou Habib: We support any election or agreement regarding Lebanon's presidency
8
Lebanon News
06:21
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency
Lebanon News
06:21
Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store