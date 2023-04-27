Chunk Foods close to opening factory to produce ‘millions’ of plant-based steaks

Variety
2023-04-27 | 09:17
High views
Chunk Foods close to opening factory to produce ‘millions’ of plant-based steaks
Chunk Foods close to opening factory to produce ‘millions’ of plant-based steaks

The global plant-based foods industry accounted for $8 billion in sales and received $1.2 billion in investment in 2022, according to new figures from the Good Food Institute.

Those with recent funding include No Meat Factory, Planetarians, ISH Company and Chunk Foods, which is developing a plant-based alternative protein that mimics the texture and taste of traditional meat, initially steak, and eventually pork, lamb and poultry.

Amos Golan, founder and CEO of Chunk Foods, told TechCrunch that while the plant-based market is around $8 billion, the traditional meat market is about $1.4 trillion, which means “we’re not even scratching the surface of the addressable market there.” He founded the company in 2020 while at MIT.
 

100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran
Lebanese cinema: A beacon of hope despite the crisis
