News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Adidas wants to 'double down' on US market, regional head tells Wall Street Journal
Variety
2023-04-30 | 08:39
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Adidas wants to 'double down' on US market, regional head tells Wall Street Journal
Adidas (ADSGn.DE), which has come under pressure after ending its lucrative Yeezy shoe partnership with Kanye West, is trying to grab a bigger slice of the US sports market, the group's regional head told the Wall Street Journal.
"We want to double down on all of the things that are US-centric, particularly around sport," Rupert Campbell, the company's North America president, was quoted as saying in an interview.
Apart from ending the Yeezy collaboration, Adidas has also stopped its Ivy Park collaboration with pop star Beyoncé according to media reports, with the contract set to expire at the end of this year.
Campbell said that, while Adidas would continue celebrity partnerships, sports was now the focus for the US business, singling out basketball as an example where he said the company's share was very low.
"So we believe there is an opportunity there."
The Yeezy split cost Adidas 600 million euros in sales in the fourth quarter of 2022 and could cause the German sporting goods maker to post its first annual loss in three decades this year, Adidas said last month.
Talking on the overall US sporting-goods market, the world's biggest, Campbell said: "We have to show our credentials in this space."
Reuters
Variety
Adidas
Double
Down
US
Market
Regional
Head
Tesla Models S, X unavailable in some Asia-Pacific countries, website shows
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
Variety
2023-03-24
HSBC names Lebanese Patrick George as sole head of markets business
0
Variety
2023-03-23
Workera double downs on AI for upskilling with $23.5M infusion
Variety
2023-03-23
Workera double downs on AI for upskilling with $23.5M infusion
0
World
2023-04-27
US West Coast races to reduce wildfire risk ahead of summer
World
2023-04-27
US West Coast races to reduce wildfire risk ahead of summer
0
Sports
2023-04-27
Rampant Man City crush Arsenal with De Bruyne double
Sports
2023-04-27
Rampant Man City crush Arsenal with De Bruyne double
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
06:46
Tesla Models S, X unavailable in some Asia-Pacific countries, website shows
Variety
06:46
Tesla Models S, X unavailable in some Asia-Pacific countries, website shows
0
Variety
05:10
G7 should adopt 'risk-based' AI regulation, ministers say
Variety
05:10
G7 should adopt 'risk-based' AI regulation, ministers say
0
Variety
2023-04-29
Environmental groups lose bid to undo Gulf of Mexico drilling leases
Variety
2023-04-29
Environmental groups lose bid to undo Gulf of Mexico drilling leases
0
Variety
2023-04-28
Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists
Variety
2023-04-28
Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
Lebanon News
2023-04-29
FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H
0
World
2023-04-29
Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold peace settlement talks in Washington on Sunday
World
2023-04-29
Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold peace settlement talks in Washington on Sunday
0
Sports
2023-01-11
WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigns, Vince returns as executive chairman
Sports
2023-01-11
WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigns, Vince returns as executive chairman
0
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:35
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:35
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
2
Lebanon News
06:50
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee
Lebanon News
06:50
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers
4
Middle East
04:59
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
Middle East
04:59
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
5
World
06:55
Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says
World
06:55
Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps
News Bulletin Reports
11:18
EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps
7
Middle East
08:52
Iran's hardline parliament votes to dismiss industry minister
Middle East
08:52
Iran's hardline parliament votes to dismiss industry minister
8
World
07:06
Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose, Financial Times reports
World
07:06
Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose, Financial Times reports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store