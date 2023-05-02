African payment service provider Nomba raises $30M, backed by Base10 Partners and Shopify

Nigerian payment service provider Nomba has raised $30 million in a pre-Series B investment to support the delivery of bespoke payment solutions for African businesses. The round, which values the company at $150 million+ according to YCombinator data on its most valuable companies, was led by San Francisco-based Base 10 Partners.



Partech and Khosla Ventures, existing investors from its $5 million Series A round in 2019, participated, as well as new backers, including Helios Digital Ventures and Shopify, which might be making its first investment on the continent through the Nigerian fintech outfit.