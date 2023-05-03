News
New rules in Europe to curb Big Tech’s market power start to apply
Variety
2023-05-03 | 09:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
New rules in Europe to curb Big Tech’s market power start to apply
Gatekeeping platform giants subject to the new ex ante competition regime will be named in September.
GAFAM giants will have marked their calendars today as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), the European Union’s plan to curb the market power of Big Tech, now technically applies, after entering into force last November.
The next major milestone is a few months out, in early fall, when the Commission will confirm which of the usual suspect tech giants will be subject to the bloc’s shiny new ex ante competition regulation regime. But tech giants are facing a busy summer to prepare their regional compliance strategies.
TechCrunch
Variety
New
Rules
Europe
Curb
big
Tech
Market
Power
Start
Apply
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
Viam’s robot prototyping software hits general availability
