LinkedIn cuts 716 jobs as it phases out its China app

2023-05-09 | 08:07
LinkedIn cuts 716 jobs as it phases out its China app
LinkedIn cuts 716 jobs as it phases out its China app

LinkedIn is cutting 716 jobs and will begin phasing out its local jobs app in China. In a letter today, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslanky said the decision to shutter the standalone China app, called InCareer, was because of “fierce competition and a challenging macroeconomic climate.”

While reducing some roles, LinkedIn, which is owned by Microsoft and has 20,000 employees, also plans to open about 250 new jobs in some segments of its operations, and new business and accounting management teams on May 15.

LinkedIn is the latest tech company, ranging in size from Google and Amazon to startups, to announce layoffs. Its parent company, Microsoft, said it was cutting 10,000 jobs, or nearly 5 percent of its global workforce, in January.
 

