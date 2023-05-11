MediShout wants to bring Amazon-like efficiency to hospital operations

The UK’s floundering National Health Service (NHS) is not in the best of shapes by just about any estimation, the victim of chronic underfunding and understaffing that has led to excruciatingly long waiting times and health care professionals striking en masse.



But in the midst of chaos, opportunity often lingers. A growing number of startups are capitalizing on the UK’s struggling health care system, raising money for platforms that provide access to private medical imaging services, or go some way toward solving staffing shortages.



And then there’s MediShout, a London-based company that proclaims to be a “one stop app” for reporting operational deficiencies in hospitals, allowing staff to track status updates and new orders similar to how one might do with their Uber ride or Amazon order.