Twitch’s new clip editor makes sharing vertical video on YouTube and TikTok a snap

Variety
2023-05-12 | 09:01
High views
Twitch released a small but mighty product update on Thursday, introducing a new tool that lets streamers craft and share short, vertical video clips in seconds.

The new clip editor is accessible through the clips manager in the creator dashboard. Clicking “edit and share clip” opens the slick editing tool, which keeps things simple. You can select a split view that captures two rectangular portions of a clip at once (the game stream and the camera, usually) or keep it streamlined with a full vertical snippet from the clip. The only other option is a toggle for including your channel name, which slots in on the upper portion of the clip.
 

Variety

Twitch

New

Clip

Editor

Makes

Sharing

Vertical

Video

YouTube

TikTok

Snap

