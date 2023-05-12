TikTok turns up on the volume on its music play with NewMusic search feature

Variety
2023-05-12 | 09:20
High views
TikTok turns up on the volume on its music play with NewMusic search feature
0min
TikTok turns up on the volume on its music play with NewMusic search feature

TikTok has upended how music is discovered, used and consumed these days; now, its long-term effort to build a business around that is getting a boost. The Bytedance-owned app today announced a search feature called “NewMusic”, which users can use to find new tracks, and artists can use to promote them.
 
To see new music under “NewMusic” you enter NewMusic in the search bar and from there you can click on the dedicated hub and hashtag.

To be completely clear, TikTok has built out a new search and discovery experience for hearing new music — one that it’s kicking off with endorsements from artists big with its core user base, including the Jonas Brothers and Miguel.
 

