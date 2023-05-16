News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Wells Fargo reaches $1 bln settlement with shareholders over recovery from scandals
Variety
2023-05-16 | 07:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Wells Fargo reaches $1 bln settlement with shareholders over recovery from scandals
Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a lawsuit accusing it of defrauding shareholders about its progress in recovering from a series of scandals over its treatment of customers.
A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed late Monday night with the federal court in Manhattan, and requires a judge's approval. The dollar amount was suggested by a mediator, court papers show.
Wells Fargo has operated since 2018 under consent orders from the Federal Reserve and two other financial regulators requiring that it improve governance and oversight.
The fourth-largest US bank is also subject to an asset cap by the Fed, which can impede its ability to compete with larger rivals JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) and Citigroup Inc (C.N).
Shareholders accused Wells Fargo of overstating how well it was complying with those orders, and that the bank's market value fell by more than $54 billion over two years ending in March 2020 as the shortcomings became known.
Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours.
The San Francisco-based bank denied wrongdoing, and settled to eliminate the burden and expense of litigation, court papers show. Lawyers for the plaintiffs may seek up to 19 percent of the settlement fund for legal fees.
Wells Fargo has since 2016 paid or set aside several billion dollars to resolve regulatory probes and litigation concerning its business practices.
These included that it opened about 3.5 million accounts without customer permission, and charged hundreds of thousands of borrowers for auto insurance they did not need.
Chief Executive Charlie Scharf has said repairing the reputation of the 171-year-old bank founded by Henry Wells and William Fargo has taken longer than he expected when he took over in 2019.
"When I arrived, we did not have the culture, effective processes, or appropriate management oversight in place to remediate weaknesses on a timely basis," he said in his March 3 letter to shareholders. "Today, we approach these issues differently."
The case is In re Wells Fargo & Co Securities Litigation, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-04494.
Reuters
Variety
Wells Fargo
Reaches
Settlement
Shareholders
Over
Recovery
Scandals
Next
Pro-nuclear countries pitch atomic role in Europe's green transition
WHO warns against bias, misinformation in using AI in healthcare
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-27
Group of Nanoco shareholders ask top bosses to step down over Samsung settlement
World
2023-03-27
Group of Nanoco shareholders ask top bosses to step down over Samsung settlement
0
World
06:22
China's April data show economic recovery losing steam, testing policymakers
World
06:22
China's April data show economic recovery losing steam, testing policymakers
0
World
2023-05-14
New Zealand pledges $720 mln for cyclone and flood recovery
World
2023-05-14
New Zealand pledges $720 mln for cyclone and flood recovery
0
World
2023-05-10
Chinese company earnings reveal lopsided economic recovery
World
2023-05-10
Chinese company earnings reveal lopsided economic recovery
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:58
Renowned investor Elad Gil on how the great AI race will likely shake out
Variety
08:58
Renowned investor Elad Gil on how the great AI race will likely shake out
0
Variety
08:55
Logitech launches the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld in Europe
Variety
08:55
Logitech launches the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld in Europe
0
Variety
08:51
This UK startup plans to radically shake-up the antiquated world of COPD measurement
Variety
08:51
This UK startup plans to radically shake-up the antiquated world of COPD measurement
0
Variety
08:49
a16z-backed Rooms.xyz lets you build interactive, 3D rooms and simple games in your browser
Variety
08:49
a16z-backed Rooms.xyz lets you build interactive, 3D rooms and simple games in your browser
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanese Ministry of Public Health shuts down pharmacy for professional violations
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanese Ministry of Public Health shuts down pharmacy for professional violations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12
Judge Aoun accuses Lebanon and Gulf Bank of money laundering
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15
Lebanon is not at the forefront of any possible Iranian-Saudi dialogue
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-15
Lebanon is not at the forefront of any possible Iranian-Saudi dialogue
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
News Bulletin Reports
12:10
Lebanon's BDL Governor Riad Salameh evades court appearance in Paris
2
Lebanon News
07:14
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:14
Gebran Bassil and Imran Riza meet to address Syrian Refugee crisis in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
00:56
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
Lebanon News
00:56
Jumblatt's vision for a consensus presidential candidate
4
Press Highlights
02:03
Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures
Press Highlights
02:03
Lebanon's presidential election: Balancing internal dynamics and external pressures
5
Lebanon Economy
02:11
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
Lebanon Economy
02:11
Lebanon fuel prices see slight drop
6
Lebanon Economy
04:50
National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency
Lebanon Economy
04:50
National Social Security Fund prohibits medical expenses in foreign currency
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Deciding Turkey's fate in round two: Ogan's chance in the presidential election
8
Lebanon News
06:09
Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
Lebanon News
06:09
Lebanon central bank chief did not attend French fraud hearing -judicial source
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store