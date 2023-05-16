Logitech launches the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld in Europe

2023-05-16 | 08:55
Logitech launches the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld in Europe
Logitech launches the Logitech G Cloud gaming handheld in Europe

Logitech is moving forward with its handheld gaming console focused on cloud gaming as the company is about to launch its device in Europe. In addition to this release, the company is still actively releasing software updates for the Logitech G Cloud.

The Logitech G Cloud will become available gradually between May 22 and June 22 in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland for €359 or £329. As a reminder, it costs $349 in the US but it is usually on sale for $299.

European customers will get up to six months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (with Xbox Cloud Gaming), one month of Nvidia GeForce Now (Priority subscription tier) and one month of Shadow PC.
 

