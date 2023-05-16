Spotify expands AI-powered DJ feature to UK and Ireland

Spotify is launching its AI feature called “DJ” for premium customers in the UK and Ireland. The feature is aimed at music discovery and it plays curated music with AI-powered commentary in English. In many ways, using the AI DJ feels like listening to a radio DJ.



The company first launched this feature back in February for premium subscribers in the US and Canada. The feature is powered by OpenAI’s tech and is still in beta, so there might be some glitches.



After the feature launch, the company noticed that Gen Z enjoyed the new DJ feature as they made up 87 percent of DJ users. Plus, the company found out that people who use the AI DJ on a particular day will spend 25 percent of their listening time with the feature.