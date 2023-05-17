Elon Musk teases two new EVs, says Tesla is already building one

Tesla CEO Elon Musk teased two new electric vehicles Tuesday at the automaker’s 2023 annual shareholder’s meeting. The billionaire executive even claimed that Tesla is already in the process of building a new product.



“I just want to emphasize that we are actually building a new product,” said Musk. “We are actually designing a new product. We’re not sitting on our hands here.”



Musk went on to say that there are two new products in the pipeline, and that “both the design of the products and the manufacturing techniques are head and shoulders above anything else that is present in the industry.”