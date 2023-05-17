Elon Musk teases two new EVs, says Tesla is already building one

Variety
2023-05-17 | 05:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Elon Musk teases two new EVs, says Tesla is already building one
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Elon Musk teases two new EVs, says Tesla is already building one

Tesla CEO Elon Musk teased two new electric vehicles Tuesday at the automaker’s 2023 annual shareholder’s meeting. The billionaire executive even claimed that Tesla is already in the process of building a new product.

“I just want to emphasize that we are actually building a new product,” said Musk. “We are actually designing a new product. We’re not sitting on our hands here.”

Musk went on to say that there are two new products in the pipeline, and that “both the design of the products and the manufacturing techniques are head and shoulders above anything else that is present in the industry.”
 

Variety

Elon Musk

CEO

Teases

Two

New

EV

Electric Vehicle

Tesla

LBCI Next
Tesla Roadster production has been pushed back again
Elon Musk says Tesla will ‘try a little advertising’
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
05:04

Tesla shareholders meeting: no succession plan, a co-founder returns and two EVs teased

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-09

Tesla’s new Texas lithium refinery to support 1M electric vehicles by 2025

LBCI
World
2023-04-06

Toyota looks to overhaul EV strategy as new CEO takes charge

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:14

Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists

LBCI
Variety
06:18

Fashion giant Shein raises $2 bln but lowers valuation by a third, WSJ reports

LBCI
Variety
05:16

Google pushes ahead with in-app billing policy in India, insists watchdog compliance

LBCI
Variety
05:13

Tiger Global-backed Axis launches digital payments platform for Egyptian SMEs months after its $8.25M seed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

Saudi Ambassador's tweet on Lebanese presidential elections raises political questions

LBCI
World
2023-05-04

Pro-Trump group powers surge in early US super PAC spending

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17

75 MPs expected to secure quorum for municipal election postponement vote

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-17

iOS 17 will reportedly set the stage for sideloading apps on iPhone

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:14

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:09

A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app