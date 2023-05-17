Google pushes ahead with in-app billing policy in India, insists watchdog compliance

Variety
2023-05-17 | 05:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Google pushes ahead with in-app billing policy in India, insists watchdog compliance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Google pushes ahead with in-app billing policy in India, insists watchdog compliance

Google said on Wednesday that its Google Play’s payments policy is compliant with the Indian watchdog’s order and it is moving ahead with plans to enforce the policy in the South Asian market, weeks after some developers sought to suspend Google’s in-app billing fee system alleging it was not compliant with the watchdog’s directive.

“In 2020, we clarified the requirements of our Payments policy and developers in India have had considerable time to make the necessary changes to their apps. We’re respectfully following the CCI’s October 2022 order, and in compliance with that order, we expanded user choice billing to all developers in India and updated our policy that went into effect starting April 26, 2023,” the company wrote in a blog post.
 

Variety

Google

Pushes

Ahead

In-App

billing

Policy

India

Insists

Watchdog

Compliance

LBCI Next
Fashion giant Shein raises $2 bln but lowers valuation by a third, WSJ reports
Tiger Global-backed Axis launches digital payments platform for Egyptian SMEs months after its $8.25M seed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

LBCI
World
2023-04-11

Indian startups go to court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-12

Aviation leasing watchdog issues warning to India over plane repossessions

LBCI
Sports
2023-05-02

India replace Australia as test No. 1 ahead of WTC final

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:14

Asia's April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' because of climate change - scientists

LBCI
Variety
06:18

Fashion giant Shein raises $2 bln but lowers valuation by a third, WSJ reports

LBCI
Variety
05:13

Tiger Global-backed Axis launches digital payments platform for Egyptian SMEs months after its $8.25M seed

LBCI
Variety
05:12

Jia, a blockchain-based lender of small businesses in emerging markets, raises $4.3 million seed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-06

MEPs call for an independent investigation into Beirut Blast, urge need for sanctions

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-13

Campaigning in Turkey’s pivotal elections nearing end

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-17

Fate of customs dollar on imported vehicles still undetermined

LBCI
World
2023-05-16

Borrell urges EU to crack down on imports of Indian fuels made with Russian oil –FT

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:33

French judge issues international arrest warrant for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Salameh accuses Judge Buresi of legal violations, announces plan to challenge arrest warrant decision

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:14

Unveiling Lebanon's financial landscape: The possible arrival of four new banks

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:46

Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
10:09

A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Sami Gemayel calls for putting forward acceptable candidates for presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Saudi Ambassador and Social Affairs Minister discuss regional developments and social initiatives

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:27

Unleashing the potential: Cannabis plant's impact on Lebanon's economy

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app