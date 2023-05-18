Apple launches its online store in Vietnam

Apple launched its online Apple Store in Vietnam on Thursday, expanding its business in what is quickly becoming a key overseas market for the iPhone-maker.



People in the country can now shop Apple products directly from the site and have it delivered to them across the South Asian country. An online store will also allow consumers to consult with experts to inform their purchasing decisions and customize certain orders with tools such as the Apple Watch Studio.



Customers will also be able to personalize their iPad, AirTag, AirPods, and Apple Pencil with text, numbers, and emojis. This launch also brings Apple’s trade-in program to the country along with up to 24 months of financing option for various products with a Vietnam-based digital wallet called MoMo.