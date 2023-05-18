Netflix touts nearly 5M monthly active users for ad-supported tier

During Netflix’s first Upfront presentation on Wednesday, Netflix revealed that its ad plan has nearly five million global monthly active users.



This is the first time the company has disclosed figures for the new tier — which only launched six months ago — and the number is certainly notable. In March, Bloomberg reported that one million accounts signed up for Netflix’s ad-supported plan.



However, since multiple users can share the same Netflix account, the MAU total is not an exact number. It will be interesting to see if Netflix’s numbers change with the upcoming password-sharing crackdown.