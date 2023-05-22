'Deepfake' scam in China fans worries over AI-driven fraud

Variety
2023-05-22 | 08:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
&#39;Deepfake&#39; scam in China fans worries over AI-driven fraud
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
'Deepfake' scam in China fans worries over AI-driven fraud

A fraud in northern China that used sophisticated "deepfake" technology to convince a man to transfer money to a supposed friend has sparked concern about the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to aid financial crimes.

China has been tightening scrutiny of such technology and apps amid a rise in AI-driven fraud, mainly involving the manipulation of voice and facial data, and adopted new rules in January to legally protect victims.
 
Police in the city of Baotou, in the region of Inner Mongolia, said the perpetrator used AI-powered face-swapping technology to impersonate a friend of the victim during a video call and receive a transfer of 4.3 million yuan ($622,000).

He transferred the money in the belief that his friend needed to make a deposit during a bidding process, the police said in a statement on Saturday.

The man only realized he had been duped after the friend expressed ignorance of the situation, the police added, saying they had recovered most of the stolen funds and were working to trace the rest.
 
The case unleashed discussion on microblogging site Weibo about the threat to online privacy and security, with the hashtag "#AI scams are exploding across the country" gaining more than 120 million views on Monday.

"This shows that photos, voices and videos all can be utilized by scammers," one user wrote. "Can information security rules keep up with these people's techniques?"
 

Variety

AI

Artificial Intelligence

Deepfake

Scam

China

Fans

Worries

Driven

Fraud

LBCI Next
Cybersecurity firms' earnings set to benefit from growing threat of hacks
Venmo targets young consumers and parents with new teen accounts and debit card
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
06:12

Messi to lead Argentina in friendly against Australia in China

LBCI
World
03:25

Beijing chides Japan, Britain and 'anti-China' G7 summit

LBCI
Variety
03:14

China fails Micron's products in security review, bars some purchases

LBCI
World
2023-05-20

Spotlight on Zelensky: G7 Summit unites against Russia and grapples with China's influence

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
Variety
08:37

EU, US data transfer pact expected by summer, EU Commission says after Meta fine

LBCI
Variety
08:35

Onyx Private believes affluent professionals need their own bank, so it’s building one

LBCI
Variety
08:27

China's Micron ban highlights chipmakers' dilemma as Sino-US tensions grow

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-08

PM Mikati's office denies alleged BDL appointment deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:25

Prime Minister Mikati and UN Coordinator Wronecka discuss Lebanese developments and Arab Summit outcomes

LBCI
Variety
08:35

Onyx Private believes affluent professionals need their own bank, so it’s building one

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

MP Sami Gemayel introduces proposed law to amend Central Bank Governor's term

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

The wait continues: No resolution reached by Constitutional Council on the municipal and Mukhtar’s council’s term

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

French judiciary sets sessions for Raja Salameh and Marianne Howeik

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:03

Hezbollah's military maneuver: A display of power beyond borders

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:29

Arab countries lead the way in tourism while Lebanon stalls

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:22

A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

France launches third phase of its initiative

LBCI
World
03:18

How Wall Street is preparing for possible US debt default

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More