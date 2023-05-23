Australian clean tech Endua fixes renewable energy’s intermittency problem

Variety
2023-05-23 | 12:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Australian clean tech Endua fixes renewable energy’s intermittency problem
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Australian clean tech Endua fixes renewable energy’s intermittency problem

One major problem with renewable energy sources like wind, solar and hydro is intermittency. This means they cannot be relied on constantly since, for example, the sun might stop shining or it might be a still, windless day. To fill gaps, users often rely on diesel generators or batteries. But diesel generators produce emissions and batteries only last for a short time. Clean tech startup Endua says it has found the solution with its modular hydrogen generation and storage technology.

The Australian startup announced today it has raised AU$11.8 million (about $7.8 million). Participants in the round included new investors, Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC), Melt Ventures and 77 Partners, which together put in AU$7.5 million. The rest of the funding came from returning strategic investors Main Sequence (the deep tech fund founded by government science agency CSIRO), and Ampol, Australia’s largest transport energy provider.
 

Variety

Australian

Clean

Tech

Endua

Fixes

Renewable

Energy

Intermittency

Problem

LBCI Next
How the World Health Organization could fight future pandemics
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-22

EU Parliament delays renewable energy vote after late backlash

LBCI
World
2023-05-16

Biden administration announces $11 billion for rural clean energy projects

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05

Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-27

Energy Dome gets $44M uplift into its CO2 battery for renewable energy storage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
13:26

Microsoft launches an AI tool to take the pain out of building websites

LBCI
Variety
13:22

Microsoft’s Azure AI Studio lets developers build their own AI ‘copilots’

LBCI
Variety
13:17

Microsoft goes all in on plugins for AI apps

LBCI
Variety
13:14

Microsoft wants to make Windows a better place for developers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-23

European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices

LBCI
Middle East
2023-05-22

Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-16

A French judge issues an international arrest warrant against BDL Governor Riyad Salameh: AFP

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

Simpplr raises $70M for its AI-powered intranet platform

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:52

Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:27

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More