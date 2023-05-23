Australian clean tech Endua fixes renewable energy’s intermittency problem

One major problem with renewable energy sources like wind, solar and hydro is intermittency. This means they cannot be relied on constantly since, for example, the sun might stop shining or it might be a still, windless day. To fill gaps, users often rely on diesel generators or batteries. But diesel generators produce emissions and batteries only last for a short time. Clean tech startup Endua says it has found the solution with its modular hydrogen generation and storage technology.



The Australian startup announced today it has raised AU$11.8 million (about $7.8 million). Participants in the round included new investors, Queensland Investment Corporation (QIC), Melt Ventures and 77 Partners, which together put in AU$7.5 million. The rest of the funding came from returning strategic investors Main Sequence (the deep tech fund founded by government science agency CSIRO), and Ampol, Australia’s largest transport energy provider.