Microsoft puts a spotlight on AI in its Windows app store

In its early days, the Microsoft Store (which was previously known as the Windows Store), had a bit of a middling reputation, in part because it was full of low-quality tools. With the launch of Windows 11, Microsoft gave the store a major facelift and today, at its annual Build developer conference, it’s adding a number of new features to the store. Given where Microsoft as a whole is going, it’s no surprise that many of these new features center around AI. There’s a new section that highlights AI-centric apps, for example, new AI-generated review summaries and, coming soon, AI-generated tags in the partner center so developers can make their apps more discoverable.

What’s maybe even more important than these relatively minor changes is the fact that Microsoft is using this opportunity to reintroduce the store to users. A lot has changed in the Windows ecosystem and the store — yet given that Windows users traditionally had a direct relationship with their software vendors, unmitigated by a central store, I’m sure most still bypass the store (I know I always forget it exists — and that’s also true for the Mac App Store for me).