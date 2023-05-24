Meta conducts yet another round of layoffs

Meta is waging its latest round of layoffs on Wednesday, estimated to impact about 6,000 people. These cuts are part of the company’s so-called “Year of Efficiency,” in which Meta is being massively restructured to save money and flatten the organization structure.



Employees knew the layoffs were coming. Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in a March blog post that he would cut 10,000 jobs across two rounds of layoffs in late April and late May, even though Meta already eliminated 11,000 roles in November. This week’s layoffs primarily targeted business roles, while the April layoffs impacted tech teams. Meta also stopped recruiting for around 5,000 open roles. In total, about 21,000 people have lost their jobs at Meta, reducing the company’s global headcount by about a quarter since November, when the company formerly known as Facebook had around 87,000 employees.