Chrome makes it easier to customize the appearance of your browser

Google Chrome is releasing a new update that makes it easier to customize and personalize your browser’s look, the company announced on Tuesday. For years, Chrome has had a “Customize Chrome” option at the bottom right of your screen, and now the company is introducing a new side panel to make the customization process easier.



Now, a new side panel will open with the available customization features. In this new panel, you can experiment with different features and easily see how they will show up on your New Tab page as you make changes. The new side panel remembers your customization edits as you go, Google says.