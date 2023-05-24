News
Chrome makes it easier to customize the appearance of your browser
Variety
2023-05-24 | 09:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Chrome makes it easier to customize the appearance of your browser
Google Chrome is releasing a new update that makes it easier to customize and personalize your browser’s look, the company announced on Tuesday. For years, Chrome has had a “Customize Chrome” option at the bottom right of your screen, and now the company is introducing a new side panel to make the customization process easier.
Now, a new side panel will open with the available customization features. In this new panel, you can experiment with different features and easily see how they will show up on your New Tab page as you make changes. The new side panel remembers your customization edits as you go, Google says.
TechCrunch
Variety
Chrome
Makes It Easier
Customize
Appearance
Browser
