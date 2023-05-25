The official ChatGPT app is now available in 11 more countries

OpenAI has announced in a tweet that the official ChatGPT mobile app is now available in more countries. When OpenAI first unveiled its mobile app last week, the app was only available on iOS and in the U.S. Now, many people living in Europe, South Korea, New Zealand and more will be able to download the app from the App Store.



The ChatGPT app is a free app without any ads. People who are already familiar with ChatGPT will feel right at home as it’s basically just a way to interact with the chatbot — nothing more, nothing less.