In a long-awaited event, the Sursock Museum reopened again after nearly three years, as the museum was severely hit by the devastating explosion that hit Beirut on August 4, 2020.



Officially reopening on Friday, May 26, 2023, the iconic museum "came back to life," marking a milestone in Beirut's cultural scene amid the socio-economic crisis and the explosion's aftermath.



The Museum's reopening coincided with the presentation of five exhibitions in the recently revived exhibition spaces.



"The upcoming exhibitions explore topics around our museum's historical journey, our city's unrivaled cycles of upheaval, and our relationships to land, highlighting cherished memories and moments of endurance while rethinking our present," expressed the museum via its Instagram page.









Enduring a rehabilitation process that lasted for over two years, the Sursock Museum also witnessed the return of three paintings linked to figures who "contributed to the renaissance of Lebanese cultural life" to their place after a "rescue operation" at France's Center Pompidou.



The prominent Nicolas Ibrahim Sursock Museum is a modern and contemporary art museum; opening in 1961, the "cultural landmark" is on a mission to represent local and international art to aesthetes from Lebanon and abroad.