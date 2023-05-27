News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Event
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Carbon removal industry challenges findings of skeptical UN body
Variety
2023-05-27 | 07:34
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Carbon removal industry challenges findings of skeptical UN body
Carbon removal industry representatives have challenged a document a United Nations scientific body released this week that casts doubt on the nascent technology's usefulness in efforts to limit global warming.
The Carbon Capture Coalition represents over 100 member companies, NGOs and labor groups working on direct air capture, carbon capture and storage technologies, into which governments such as the United States and the private sector have poured billions of dollars to help the technology's commercialization.
It sent a letter dated May 25 to a UN-appointed advisory body taking issue with its assertion that carbon removal activities are “technologically and economically unproven” and “do not serve any of the objectives" of the global carbon market called for in Article 6 the 2015 Paris climate accord.
"Scaling available engineered carbon dioxide removal (CDR) methods is increasingly recognized as a central component to both offsetting emissions in those sectors with challenging-to-abate emissions, such as shipping and aviation, and post-2050, reducing the concentration of CO2 remaining in the atmosphere," the coalition said in the letter.
The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has estimated that billions of tons of carbon will need to be sucked out of the atmosphere annually to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, the limit scientists say would prevent the most devastating consequences of climate change.
Many environmental campaigners have said the technology allows the continued production of fossil fuels, but advocates say every method must be tried if the world is to curb climate change.
The world is currently warming at a rate of around 1.1C (1.9 Fahrenheit).
The UN supervisory group, named the Article 6.4 Supervisory Body, said carbon removal activities "do not contribute to sustainable development" and their high cost makes them unsuited to developing economies.
The body, which meets next week in Bonn, Germany, is tasked with setting recommendations on carbon removal and methodologies used in carbon markets that will be considered later this year at COP28 UN climate conference in Dubai.
To date, the biggest DAC plant is in Iceland. It captures only 4,000 tons of carbon a year and costs are high, its owner Climeworks says.
(This story has been corrected to say '100 member companies, NGOs and labor groups' instead of '100 companies' in paragraph 2)
Reuters
Variety
Carbon
Industry
Challenges
UN
Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-25
UN peacekeeping on 75th anniversary: Successes, failures and many challenges
World
2023-05-25
UN peacekeeping on 75th anniversary: Successes, failures and many challenges
0
Middle East
2023-05-22
Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled
Middle East
2023-05-22
Iran nuclear site deep underground challenges West as talks on reviving atomic deal have stalled
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18
Salameh stands ready for legal challenges, commits to currency stability, announces term-end departure
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18
Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-18
Behind the lens: Uncovering the challenges faced by journalists and photographers in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
06:06
Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast
Variety
06:06
Cultural life restored: Sursock Museum comes back to life after the devastating Beirut blast
0
Variety
02:54
At West Point, Vice President Harris to make history as first woman to deliver commencement speech
Variety
02:54
At West Point, Vice President Harris to make history as first woman to deliver commencement speech
0
Variety
02:42
Twitter cannot hide from EU rules after exit from code, EU's Breton says
Variety
02:42
Twitter cannot hide from EU rules after exit from code, EU's Breton says
0
Variety
14:29
First night train connecting Brussels and Berlin starts operations
Variety
14:29
First night train connecting Brussels and Berlin starts operations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:58
Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'
Lebanon News
03:58
Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'
0
Middle East
2023-04-27
US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker
Middle East
2023-04-27
US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Variety
2023-04-27
NBCUniversal reports higher Peacock losses as it shows CEO the door
Variety
2023-04-27
NBCUniversal reports higher Peacock losses as it shows CEO the door
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
23:52
Lebanon's presidential race intensifies: Paris backs Frangieh, urges his opponents for a candidate
Press Highlights
23:52
Lebanon's presidential race intensifies: Paris backs Frangieh, urges his opponents for a candidate
2
Press Highlights
01:54
Political maneuvering: Ministers of the 'system' collaborate to protect Salameh from consequences
Press Highlights
01:54
Political maneuvering: Ministers of the 'system' collaborate to protect Salameh from consequences
3
Lebanon News
04:28
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees
Lebanon News
04:28
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars
News Bulletin Reports
11:05
Controversy and conversion: Syrian refugees in Lebanon receive aid in dollars
5
Lebanon News
12:59
Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file
Lebanon News
12:59
Cabinet session tackles Riad Salameh's fate and Syrian refugees file
6
Lebanon News
12:18
MP Sami Gemayel meets with Fifty Fifty delegation and National Alliance to discuss gender equality
Lebanon News
12:18
MP Sami Gemayel meets with Fifty Fifty delegation and National Alliance to discuss gender equality
7
World
05:21
Kyiv says Russian forces ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup
World
05:21
Kyiv says Russian forces ease attacks on Bakhmut to regroup
8
Lebanon News
03:58
Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'
Lebanon News
03:58
Nicolas Nahas to LBCI: The government will continue, says Lebanon is 'in a better position'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More