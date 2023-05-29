Arm launches new chips for faster smartphone performance during Computex

Just ahead of CEO Rene Haas’ keynote at Computex in Taipei, Arm launched two new products designed to increase smartphone performance. The first is the Arm Cortex-X4, its fourth-generation Cortex-X core. Arm said the Cortex-X4 is the fastest CPU it is made so far and will bring 15% more performance than its predecessor, the Cortex X-3, with a focus on enabling artificial intelligence and machine learning-based apps.



The second new product is the Arm Immortalis-G720, which is based on its fifth-generation GPU architecture. Its predecessor, the Immortalis-G715 GPU, is currently inside flagship devices from OPPO and vivo through a partnership with MediaTek. Arm’s fifth-generation GPU architecture was created with high geometry games and real-time 3D apps in mind, in order to replicate the feel of console gameplay on mobile devices.