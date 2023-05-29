News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Arm launches new chips for faster smartphone performance during Computex
Variety
2023-05-29 | 11:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Arm launches new chips for faster smartphone performance during Computex
Just ahead of CEO Rene Haas’ keynote at Computex in Taipei, Arm launched two new products designed to increase smartphone performance. The first is the Arm Cortex-X4, its fourth-generation Cortex-X core. Arm said the Cortex-X4 is the fastest CPU it is made so far and will bring 15% more performance than its predecessor, the Cortex X-3, with a focus on enabling artificial intelligence and machine learning-based apps.
The second new product is the Arm Immortalis-G720, which is based on its fifth-generation GPU architecture. Its predecessor, the Immortalis-G715 GPU, is currently inside flagship devices from OPPO and vivo through a partnership with MediaTek. Arm’s fifth-generation GPU architecture was created with high geometry games and real-time 3D apps in mind, in order to replicate the feel of console gameplay on mobile devices.
TechCrunch
Variety
Arm Launches
Computex
Chips
Develops
Faster
Smartphone
Performance
Next
Taylor Swift blows away audience, debuting new Elie Saab gown
Plastic-spewing artwork unveiled for Paris talks against waste
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-27
Microsoft rebuilt Teams from the ground up, promises 2x faster performance
Variety
2023-03-27
Microsoft rebuilt Teams from the ground up, promises 2x faster performance
0
Variety
11:01
All the Nvidia news announced by Jensen Huang at Computex
Variety
11:01
All the Nvidia news announced by Jensen Huang at Computex
0
World
03:40
China urges Japan to halt export restrictions on chips
World
03:40
China urges Japan to halt export restrictions on chips
0
World
03:16
China urges Japan to halt export restrictions on chips
World
03:16
China urges Japan to halt export restrictions on chips
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:07
Krafton’s popular Battlegrounds Mobile India, successor to PUBG, returns
Variety
11:07
Krafton’s popular Battlegrounds Mobile India, successor to PUBG, returns
0
Variety
11:04
Ambani’s JioCinema secures NBCUniversal titles, escalates Netflix and Disney rivalry
Variety
11:04
Ambani’s JioCinema secures NBCUniversal titles, escalates Netflix and Disney rivalry
0
Variety
11:01
All the Nvidia news announced by Jensen Huang at Computex
Variety
11:01
All the Nvidia news announced by Jensen Huang at Computex
0
Variety
10:46
To avert more UK antitrust woes, Meta to limit how it uses ad data to boost Facebook Marketplace
Variety
10:46
To avert more UK antitrust woes, Meta to limit how it uses ad data to boost Facebook Marketplace
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:43
Byblos Citadel to open for the public on July 8 to encourage the Lebanese to visit Jbeil
Variety
09:43
Byblos Citadel to open for the public on July 8 to encourage the Lebanese to visit Jbeil
0
World
05:40
NATO peacekeepers secure Kosovo town halls in standoff with Serb protesters
World
05:40
NATO peacekeepers secure Kosovo town halls in standoff with Serb protesters
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-27
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees
Lebanon News
2023-05-27
United Nations temporarily pauses dual currency disbursement of cash assistance to refugees
0
Middle East
2023-01-28
US lawmakers ask Kerry to urge UAE to replace oil boss as COP28 president
Middle East
2023-01-28
US lawmakers ask Kerry to urge UAE to replace oil boss as COP28 president
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety
05:37
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
Variety
05:37
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
2
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
15:28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
3
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
Lebanon News
11:20
Sidon municipality's swimwear restriction on women challenged by 'Beach for All' campaign
4
Lebanon News
04:47
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
Lebanon News
04:47
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
5
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
Press Highlights
03:18
Lebanese file in focus: Insights from the Jeddah Summit
6
Lebanon News
04:27
Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures
Lebanon News
04:27
Statement to address Lebanon's commitment to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism measures
7
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
Lebanon Economy
03:38
The European Observatory: Government path will result in loss of billions that rightfully belong to Lebanese
8
Middle East
03:08
Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory
Middle East
03:08
Turkish lira teeters near record low as Erdogan secures victory
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More