News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bankman-Fried charges should not be tossed, prosecutors say
Variety
2023-05-30 | 08:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Bankman-Fried charges should not be tossed, prosecutors say
Prosecutors urged a Manhattan federal court judge on Monday to deny a request by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to dismiss criminal charges accusing him of stealing billions of dollars from customers to plug losses at his hedge fund.
Bankman-Fried, the 31-year-old former cryptocurrency billionaire, has pleaded not guilty to 13 counts of fraud, conspiracy, making illegal campaign contributions and foreign bribery.
On May 8, Bankman-Fried urged US District Judge Lewis Kaplan to dismiss most of the counts, saying prosecutors charged him in a "rush to judgment" following a broad crash in 2022 where several prominent crypto companies went bankrupt, including his own Alameda Research.
In a filing late Monday, prosecutors described motions to dismiss the charges as "meritless", rebutting Bankman-Fried's argument that the indictment's allegations were insufficient and legally defective.
"The Indictment sufficiently alleges that the defendant and his co-conspirators made false and misleading representations to lenders relating to Alameda's financial condition. No more specificity is required," prosecutors wrote.
Kaplan will hear oral arguments on June 15.
Bankman-Fried has said FTX's risk management was subpar, but has denied stealing funds. He has sought to distance himself from the collapse of Alameda, the crypto-focused hedge fund he owned. Its former chief executive, Caroline Ellison, has pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.
He has also argued that some of the fraud charges he faces were based on a theory that the US Supreme Court invalidated on May 11.
The theory, known as "right to control," centers around depriving a victim of economically-valuable information rather than tangible property.
The Supreme Court called the theory "inconsistent" with how federal fraud laws had been written and historically applied, when it overturned a bid-rigging conviction of a Buffalo, New York, construction executive, earlier this month.
Legal experts have said Bankman-Fried faces long odds of getting the charges tossed, because prosecutors can point to tangible money that his customers lost.
Bankman-Fried rode a boom in digital currency values to a $26 billion net worth, and became an influential political and philanthropic donor, before FTX sought Chapter 11 protection in November.
Since his December extradition from the Bahamas, Bankman-Fried has largely been under house arrest at his parents' Palo Alto, California, home on $250 million bond. His trial is scheduled for Oct. 2.
Reuters
Variety
Bankman-Fried
Charges
Should Not Be Tossed
Prosecutors
Fraud
FTX
Theft
Next
Nvidia set to become first US chipmaker valued at over $1 trillion
US climber urges better policing to keep Everest free from garbage
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-21
French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
Lebanon News
2023-04-21
French prosecutors accuse Lebanon central bank chief of hiding fraud
0
World
2023-03-16
US charges exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui with $1 bln fraud
World
2023-03-16
US charges exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui with $1 bln fraud
0
Middle East
2023-05-29
Iranian female journalist goes on trial on charges linked to Amini protests
Middle East
2023-05-29
Iranian female journalist goes on trial on charges linked to Amini protests
0
World
2023-05-26
Georgian billionaire wins $926 mln from Credit Suisse after fraud
World
2023-05-26
Georgian billionaire wins $926 mln from Credit Suisse after fraud
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:22
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
Variety
10:22
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
0
World
10:07
A.I. Poses 'Risk of Extinction,' Industry Leaders Warn
World
10:07
A.I. Poses 'Risk of Extinction,' Industry Leaders Warn
0
Variety
09:59
Climate battle looms as Alberta premier Smith takes aim at Trudeau after election win
Variety
09:59
Climate battle looms as Alberta premier Smith takes aim at Trudeau after election win
0
Variety
09:49
OpenAI’s Altman and other AI giants back warning of advanced AI as ‘extinction’ risk
Variety
09:49
OpenAI’s Altman and other AI giants back warning of advanced AI as ‘extinction’ risk
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:32
Vietnam eyes multi-million-dollar handouts to Samsung, others to offset global tax
Variety
09:32
Vietnam eyes multi-million-dollar handouts to Samsung, others to offset global tax
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-27
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi to embark on official visit to Paris to meet with President Macron
Lebanon News
2023-05-27
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi to embark on official visit to Paris to meet with President Macron
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-10
MP Mneimneh to LBCI: We do not support any candidate from current political alliances
Lebanon News
2023-03-10
MP Mneimneh to LBCI: We do not support any candidate from current political alliances
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Saudi Arabia in negotiations to join the BRICS New Development Bank, strengthening ties with emerging economies
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Saudi Arabia in negotiations to join the BRICS New Development Bank, strengthening ties with emerging economies
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
2
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe
8
Press Highlights
03:32
Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh
Press Highlights
03:32
Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More