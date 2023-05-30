News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Albi Dak
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nvidia set to become first US chipmaker valued at over $1 trillion
Variety
2023-05-30 | 08:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Nvidia set to become first US chipmaker valued at over $1 trillion
Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) was on track on Tuesday to breach $1 trillion in market capitalization for the first time, making it the first US chipmaker to join the trillion-dollar club.
The company's shares were last up 3.5 percent at $402.91 in premarket trading.
Meta, valued at about $670 billion as of last close, clinched the trillion-dollar market capitalization milestone in 2021, while Apple Inc (AAPL.O), Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O), Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) are the other US companies that are part of the club.
AI took center stage after Nvidia stunned investors with a revenue forecast last week that surpassed analysts' expectations by more than 50 percent.
Wall Street analysts called Nvidia's forecast "unfathomable" and "cosmological", hiking their price targets in droves. The highest price target valued the company at about $1.6 trillion, on par with Google-parent Alphabet.
Nvidia's shares rose about 25 percent last week sparking a rally in AI-related stocks and boosted other chipmakers, helping the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index (.SOX) close on Friday at its highest in over a year.
OpenAI-owned ChatGPT's rapid success has prompted tech giants such as Alphabet and Microsoft to make the most of generative AI, which can engage in human-like conversation and craft everything from jokes to poetry.
Reuters
Variety
Nvidia
Set
Become
Largest
US
Chipmaker
Valued
Over
One
Trillion
Dollars
Manufacturer
Producer
Next
AI means everyone can now be a programmer
Bankman-Fried charges should not be tossed, prosecutors say
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-29
Russia damages Ukraine's Odesa port in overnight drone attack
World
2023-05-29
Russia damages Ukraine's Odesa port in overnight drone attack
0
World
2023-05-28
Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukrainian capital ahead of Kyiv Day
World
2023-05-28
Russia unleashes largest drone attack on Ukrainian capital ahead of Kyiv Day
0
World
2023-05-26
Ukraine shoots down 10 missiles, over 20 drones in Russian attacks
World
2023-05-26
Ukraine shoots down 10 missiles, over 20 drones in Russian attacks
0
World
2023-05-14
Gatwick airport shuts runway for almost an hour over 'suspected drone' - Sky News
World
2023-05-14
Gatwick airport shuts runway for almost an hour over 'suspected drone' - Sky News
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:22
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
Variety
10:22
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
0
World
10:07
A.I. Poses 'Risk of Extinction,' Industry Leaders Warn
World
10:07
A.I. Poses 'Risk of Extinction,' Industry Leaders Warn
0
Variety
09:59
Climate battle looms as Alberta premier Smith takes aim at Trudeau after election win
Variety
09:59
Climate battle looms as Alberta premier Smith takes aim at Trudeau after election win
0
Variety
09:49
OpenAI’s Altman and other AI giants back warning of advanced AI as ‘extinction’ risk
Variety
09:49
OpenAI’s Altman and other AI giants back warning of advanced AI as ‘extinction’ risk
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-06
The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-06
The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?
0
Middle East
2023-02-02
Israeli settler population in West Bank surpasses 500k
Middle East
2023-02-02
Israeli settler population in West Bank surpasses 500k
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-06
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
Lebanon News
2023-03-06
Lebanon's Banque de l'habitat planning on issuing new package loans
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-05
French channel to air documentary on Hezbollah
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
2
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
Lebanon News
13:18
Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
News Bulletin Reports
12:01
Will Azour be able to surpass votes counted for Frangieh?
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
News Bulletin Reports
13:33
Iran-Afghanistan tensions over Helmand River spark new conflict
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe
8
Press Highlights
03:32
Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh
Press Highlights
03:32
Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More