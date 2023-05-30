Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?

Variety
2023-05-30 | 10:22
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
2min
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?

Between tourists and expatriates, the airport started to crowd with its visitors and those who are waiting for its visitors.

In this regard, we are waiting for a promising tourist season in Lebanon, and in numbers, it will reach about 15 thousand arrivals every day. 

One million and 500 thousand people are coming to Lebanon this season, but is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to meet them? 

When you arrive at the airport, the main concern will be looking at stamping the passports, but do not worry about it because 16 members of the Lebanese General Security will be added, quickly stamping the passports. 

After you have stamped your passport, the main problem is with the conveyor belts that carry the bag after getting off the plane, so what is the solution? 

This is logistical, but what is the electricity situation? 

Until now, the state's electrification will continue to be secured at the airport 24/24. 

If you used to feel hot in the past years because the air conditioner stopped, this issue has been solved, as an additional generator has been secured to keep the air conditioners running in the event of any electrical failure. 

Additionally, because all expatriates will return to leave after the end of their vacations and visits, there are also procedures that will help when leaving. 

Sixty percent of the hassle was due to the scanners that check the bags upon departure. 

To avoid "crowding," 8 X-ray scanners were received as a German aid to Lebanon and will be operational before the summer season. 

Additionally, on the internal security inspection plan, the number will be increased according to the development of traffic, including emergency numbers, traffic, inspection, and investigation. 

This is on the ground, but Rafic Hariri International Airport is also working "in the air" on a plan to develop air navigation equipment, which has been going on for more than 16 years. 

Three-hundred thousand expatriates, an increase from last summer, will arrive in Lebanon, and the expected total arrivals for 2023 will be approximately 6 million and 300 thousand people, and we tell them," Ahla bhal talleh, ahla!"
 

