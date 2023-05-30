News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Take Me Out Na2ashit
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
Variety
2023-05-30 | 10:22
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
Between tourists and expatriates, the airport started to crowd with its visitors and those who are waiting for its visitors.
In this regard, we are waiting for a promising tourist season in Lebanon, and in numbers, it will reach about 15 thousand arrivals every day.
One million and 500 thousand people are coming to Lebanon this season, but is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to meet them?
When you arrive at the airport, the main concern will be looking at stamping the passports, but do not worry about it because 16 members of the Lebanese General Security will be added, quickly stamping the passports.
After you have stamped your passport, the main problem is with the conveyor belts that carry the bag after getting off the plane, so what is the solution?
This is logistical, but what is the electricity situation?
Until now, the state's electrification will continue to be secured at the airport 24/24.
If you used to feel hot in the past years because the air conditioner stopped, this issue has been solved, as an additional generator has been secured to keep the air conditioners running in the event of any electrical failure.
Additionally, because all expatriates will return to leave after the end of their vacations and visits, there are also procedures that will help when leaving.
Sixty percent of the hassle was due to the scanners that check the bags upon departure.
To avoid "crowding," 8 X-ray scanners were received as a German aid to Lebanon and will be operational before the summer season.
Additionally, on the internal security inspection plan, the number will be increased according to the development of traffic, including emergency numbers, traffic, inspection, and investigation.
This is on the ground, but Rafic Hariri International Airport is also working "in the air" on a plan to develop air navigation equipment, which has been going on for more than 16 years.
Three-hundred thousand expatriates, an increase from last summer, will arrive in Lebanon, and the expected total arrivals for 2023 will be approximately 6 million and 300 thousand people, and we tell them," Ahla bhal talleh, ahla!"
Lebanon News
Variety
News Bulletin Reports
Lebanon
Tourism
Tourists
Beirut
Airport
Lebanese
Expatriates
Summer
Season
Next
In support of culture, UNESCO funds Lebanon's creative industries with $100,000
Krafton’s popular Battlegrounds Mobile India, successor to PUBG, returns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-29
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
Variety
2023-05-29
Lebanon's tourism season to kick off: Jean Abboud reveals high influx of tourists
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-25
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-25
Flourishing season: Lebanon's summer tourism overlooks growth in 2023
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
Lebanon News
2023-05-22
A promising summer season in Lebanon: More than 1.5 million tourists expected
0
Variety
2023-05-23
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
Variety
2023-05-23
Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:07
A.I. Poses 'Risk of Extinction,' Industry Leaders Warn
World
10:07
A.I. Poses 'Risk of Extinction,' Industry Leaders Warn
0
Variety
09:59
Climate battle looms as Alberta premier Smith takes aim at Trudeau after election win
Variety
09:59
Climate battle looms as Alberta premier Smith takes aim at Trudeau after election win
0
Variety
09:49
OpenAI’s Altman and other AI giants back warning of advanced AI as ‘extinction’ risk
Variety
09:49
OpenAI’s Altman and other AI giants back warning of advanced AI as ‘extinction’ risk
0
Variety
09:47
Amazon is testing dine-in payments in India
Variety
09:47
Amazon is testing dine-in payments in India
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-01-04
Lampard under pressure as Everton slump to Brighton defeat
Sports
2023-01-04
Lampard under pressure as Everton slump to Brighton defeat
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June
Lebanon News
2023-05-16
Hospital Owners Syndicate warns of major problem regarding dialysis starting June
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Saudi Arabia in negotiations to join the BRICS New Development Bank, strengthening ties with emerging economies
News Bulletin Reports
10:30
Saudi Arabia in negotiations to join the BRICS New Development Bank, strengthening ties with emerging economies
0
World
09:46
Vietnam's Mekong Capital plans Southeast Asia climate fund as early as 2024
World
09:46
Vietnam's Mekong Capital plans Southeast Asia climate fund as early as 2024
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
Middle East
02:53
Lebanese Army successfully frees kidnapped Saudi citizen and arrests kidnappers: Commander Joseph Aoun
2
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
Lebanon News
06:41
Saudi Ambassador thanks Lebanese security forces following successful rescue of kidnapped Saudi national
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe
News Bulletin Reports
08:04
Erdogan's New Term: Navigating Stability in Turkish-Arab Relations and Tensions with Europe
4
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis
News Bulletin Reports
08:06
Erdogan Re-elected for Third Term: A Detailed Analysis
5
Press Highlights
03:32
Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh
Press Highlights
03:32
Rai’s list to Paris: Five names without Frangieh
6
Lebanon News
03:12
Lebanese leaders condemn kidnapping of Saudi national, praise LAF for rescue efforts
Lebanon News
03:12
Lebanese leaders condemn kidnapping of Saudi national, praise LAF for rescue efforts
7
Press Highlights
01:55
Berri to Asharq al-Awsat: No election session soon
Press Highlights
01:55
Berri to Asharq al-Awsat: No election session soon
8
Variety
10:22
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
Variety
10:22
Is Rafic Hariri International Airport ready to welcome 1.5 million visitors?
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More