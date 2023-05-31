Taxfix, the $1B German accounting startup, slashes 120 jobs amid funding crunch

2023-05-31 | 10:26
Taxfix, the $1B German accounting startup, slashes 120 jobs amid funding crunch
Taxfix, the $1B German accounting startup, slashes 120 jobs amid funding crunch

Taxfix leaped to a $1 billion valuation in 2022 on the back of a popular mobile app used by consumers help with tax returns. But fast forward to 2023, and the Berlin-based accounting startup is taking an audit of its own affairs. TechCrunch has learned and confirmed that Taxfix has laid off 20% of its staff — 120 employees — as part of wider restructuring of the business aimed at cutting costs.

The cuts were announced to staff on Tuesday. Pointedly, they are coming in the wake of Taxfix acquiring a rival tax startup in the country, Stuttgart-based tax chatbot Steuerbot — a deal that was announced two months ago.
 

