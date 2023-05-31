News
Taxfix, the $1B German accounting startup, slashes 120 jobs amid funding crunch
Variety
2023-05-31 | 10:26
Taxfix, the $1B German accounting startup, slashes 120 jobs amid funding crunch
Taxfix leaped to a $1 billion valuation in 2022 on the back of a popular mobile app used by consumers help with tax returns. But fast forward to 2023, and the Berlin-based accounting startup is taking an audit of its own affairs. TechCrunch has learned and confirmed that Taxfix has laid off 20% of its staff — 120 employees — as part of wider restructuring of the business aimed at cutting costs.
The cuts were announced to staff on Tuesday. Pointedly, they are coming in the wake of Taxfix acquiring a rival tax startup in the country, Stuttgart-based tax chatbot Steuerbot — a deal that was announced two months ago.
TechCrunch
Variety
Taxfix
German
Accounting
Startup
Slashes
Jobs
Amid
Funding
Crunch
0
Variety
12:05
NASA UFO panel in first public meeting says better data needed
Variety
12:05
NASA UFO panel in first public meeting says better data needed
0
Variety
12:01
DistroKid releases new iPhone app, says Android launch coming soon
Variety
12:01
DistroKid releases new iPhone app, says Android launch coming soon
0
Variety
11:58
Toyota confirms another years-long data leak, this time exposing at least 260,000 car owners
Variety
11:58
Toyota confirms another years-long data leak, this time exposing at least 260,000 car owners
0
Variety
11:56
Snapchat launches a new generative AI feature, ‘My AI Snaps,’ for paid subscribers
Variety
11:56
Snapchat launches a new generative AI feature, ‘My AI Snaps,’ for paid subscribers
0
Variety
2023-05-11
After 'recovering' from the Beirut Blast, the iconic Sursock Museum reopens in May
Variety
2023-05-11
After 'recovering' from the Beirut Blast, the iconic Sursock Museum reopens in May
0
Lebanon News
06:38
MP Salim Aoun says no truth to rumors of divisions within their ranks
Lebanon News
06:38
MP Salim Aoun says no truth to rumors of divisions within their ranks
0
Lebanon News
13:23
Constitutional Council upholds municipality extension law despite acknowledging its unconstitutionality
Lebanon News
13:23
Constitutional Council upholds municipality extension law despite acknowledging its unconstitutionality
0
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
Middle East
04:56
Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 Palestinian militants, wounds 10
